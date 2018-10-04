He may have worn #8 under center for the UTSA Roadrunners from 2011-2013, but Eric Soza is, was, and always will be QB1. Coming to UTSA via Beeville’s Jones High School – and briefly as a redshirt at that school in San Marcos – Eric Soza was the guy for UTSA during the nascent years of the program. His shadow still looms large both on campus and at the Alamodome as fans still – and probably always will – compare all quarterbacks to him.

Soza was hand-picked by Larry Coker and his staff to be the first starting quarterback in the history of the program. He was part of the original recruiting class and took part in the legendary practice year and helped lay the foundation for everything that has come in the program since. Almost from day one, Eric Soza was there.

These days, at Medina Valley High School in Castroville, Soza is a math teacher, head track & field coach, co-offensive coordinator for the Panthers. He took some time away from his busy schedule to talk to Birds Up about his time with the Misfit All-Stars, memories of Coker, and the first game at the Dome.