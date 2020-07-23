 BirdsUp - PFF - Top Returning Players: Defense
News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-23 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF - Top Returning Players: Defense

Javi Cardenas • BirdsUp
Publisher
@RivalsJavi
Publisher for BirdsUp.com. The Rivals team site for UTSA football, basketball, baseball, & recruiting.

We will be using Pro Football Focus' data to identify the five top graded players who will be returning for the upcoming season.

A lot of players took snaps for the Roadrunners in 2019 so we will limit the minimum snaps taken in 2019 to 200.

Dantzler heads into his senior season as one of UTSA's highest rated players on defense.
Defensive Line
Player Snap Count Total Grade

Jaylon Haynes

528

76.6
2019 Stats: 40 tackles, 12.5 TFL's, 2 sacks.

Haynes is set to have a monster senior season after a breakout 2019. Moving to an odd man front might take some adjusting to since he has been an interior lineman the last few years, but make no mistake he will be one of the key's to the success of this defense.

If he is able to adjust to life as a 3-4 defensive end relatively quickly Haynes will at the very least be able duplicate his 2019 numbers.

