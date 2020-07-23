BirdsUp - PFF - Top Returning Players: Defense

PFF - Top Returning Players: Defense
We will be using Pro Football Focus' data to identify the five top graded players who will be returning for the upcoming season.
A lot of players took snaps for the Roadrunners in 2019 so we will limit the minimum snaps taken in 2019 to 200.
Free 30-Days | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram
Defensive Line
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Grade
|
Jaylon Haynes
|
528
|
76.6
Haynes is set to have a monster senior season after a breakout 2019. Moving to an odd man front might take some adjusting to since he has been an interior lineman the last few years, but make no mistake he will be one of the key's to the success of this defense.
If he is able to adjust to life as a 3-4 defensive end relatively quickly Haynes will at the very least be able duplicate his 2019 numbers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news