PFF Snap Count Totals + Position Grades: Week Five
Trying out something new this week to help breakdown UTSA's overall performance a bit further.
Below are the number of snaps players took at each position, as well as the grade assigned by PFF.
This week we see how the snaps and their corresponding grades were distributed in UTSA's 30 to 21 win over the Miners.
Quarterback
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Grade
|
Cordale Grundy
|
62
|
80.0
Grundy was the lone quarterback this week. Back-to-back weeks with a solid grade.
Running Back
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Grade
|
Jalen Rhodes
|
39
|
55.4
|
B.J. Daniels
|
23
|
62.1
Pretty disappointing performance from both backs. They will look to bounce back in a big way against Rice.
