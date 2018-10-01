Ticker
2018-10-01

PFF Snap Count Totals + Position Grades: Week Five

Javi Cardenas • BirdsUp.com
@RivalsJavi
Publisher
Trying out something new this week to help breakdown UTSA's overall performance a bit further.

Below are the number of snaps players took at each position, as well as the grade assigned by PFF.

This week we see how the snaps and their corresponding grades were distributed in UTSA's 30 to 21 win over the Miners.

Quarterback
Player Snap Count Total Grade

Cordale Grundy

62

80.0

Grundy was the lone quarterback this week. Back-to-back weeks with a solid grade.

Running Back
Player Snap Count Total Grade

Jalen Rhodes

39

55.4

B.J. Daniels

23

62.1

Pretty disappointing performance from both backs. They will look to bounce back in a big way against Rice.

