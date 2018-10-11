It is week six of the season as UTSA hosts Louisiana Tech. I had a chance to talk to Ben Carlisle of BleedTechBlue.com to talk some La. Tech as we get you ready for this week's game versus the Bulldogs. Thanks to Carl and the rest of the BleedTechBlue.com team for their help this week.

1. Louisiana Tech is 3-2 on the year with wins over South Alabama, Southern, and North Texas. Are the Bulldogs where people imagined they would be at this point in the season?

I think most people would say that Tech is where they thought they would be, but most Tech fans expected a win over UAB and a loss to North Texas. The loss to UAB was certainly a surprise last week, but give UAB credit, the played better than Tech throughout the evening.

2. J'mar Smith is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in Conference CUSA. How has he performed in your opinion? What are his strengths/weaknesses?

The play of Smith at quarterback this season has been average. He has had his moments of stellar play where threw for over 300 yards and 3 touchdowns at #6 LSU, but he has also struggled against both South Alabama where he combined for 4 interceptions. He has the talent to be special, but he must continue to work towards becoming more consistent. He is at his best, like most quarterbacks, when he has time to throw. It allows for him to be much more comfortable in the pocket and get into a good rhythm. As far as weaknesses go, if you get him off his spot and force him to throw on the run, you will see him struggle in most cases. When Tech is playing well, the offensive line is clicking up front and Smith is really able to settle in.

3. UTSA had an elite pass rusher in Marcus Davenport last year. Some have compared Jaylon Ferguson to Davenport in terms of impact and production. Do you see any similarities? How does he impact a game?

I see so many similarities between the two standout pass rushers. Both are elite athletes that can give opposing teams fits off the edge. Ferguson is the NCAA’s active sack leader with 33.5 sacks in his career. Ferguson completely dominated the North Texas offensive line collecting a career-high four sacks in the Tech win. He’s at his best when he’s able to pin his ears back and go get the quarterback, plain and simple.

4. How would you attack this Louisiana Tech offense if you were UTSA's defensive coordinator?

If I was the UTSA defensive coordinator I would use twists and stunts up front on the defensive line all night long. That is what UAB did to Tech and it forced 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, three turnovers, and Tech was able to only convert 2/12 third downs. Now, Tech was missing Jaqwis Dancy at running back who is averaging nine yards per carry and is expected to return this week, but that’s the way to slow Tech down if you ask me. If you let J’Mar Smith sit back and survey the field, he will pick you apart with Adrian Hardy, Rhashid Bonnette, and Teddy Veal outside. The Roadrunners should pressure the quarterback with every chance they get.

5. What are your keys to the game for Louisiana Tech?

If Tech wants to win this week, the offensive line must play better. UTSA possesses a defensive line that has 46 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, and 61 quarterback pressures. If they are in J’Mar Smith’s face all night, Tech’s offensive will continue to struggle. Getting Jaqwis Dancy back at running back give the offense a home-run hitter, but he cannot be relied on to make plays out of the backfield all by himself. Defensively, Tech has to force Grundy to throw the football. With L’Jarius Sneed and Amik Robertson at cornerback, the Bulldogs might have the best duo in Conference USA. Allowing those two to make plays in the passing game will give Tech an advantage.