BirdsUp - On the road to Birmingham

For the first time since 2017 UTSA is 3-0. If the Roadrunners want to join the 2012 team as the only members of the 4-0 club in school history it will require a win over the UAB Blazers at historic Legion Field on Saturday.

In the all-time series UTSA is 1-3 against the Blazers. The lone win came in 2013 when UTSA won 52-31 in the Alamodome. Since UAB brought their football program back in 2017 the Roadrunners have lost three straight to the Blazers by scores of 24-19, 52-3 and 33-14 last year.

That 52-3 butchering came in 2018 which was the last meeting between the Roadrunners and Blazers in Birmingham until this week. It's a new season but UAB is still one of the better teams in conference. UTSA will be in for a tough challenge against the Blazers. More on the matchup to come but first a look at UAB.

Like UTSA, UAB was founded in 1969. Unlike the past three opponents of UTSA, UAB was not started as a teacher's college. UAB started football in 1991 but while the rest of the Blazers played at the Division I level, the Blazers football team began at the Division III level for their first two seasons. In 1993 the NCAA changed the rule requiring all sports in a school to play at the same level and so the Blazers moved up to I-AA for football. UAB moved up to Division I-A in 1996 and then joined Conference USA for football in 1999. UAB were members of Conference USA from 1999-2014 when the football team was cut. Public support in Birmingham helped bring football back after only a two year hiatus.

The Blazers have had an up-and-down existence in Conference USA. Most of those ups have come since the program was reborn in 2017. Bill Clark came to UAB in 2014 and helped build that rebirth. Since 2017 the Blazers have not lost a home game, running their streak to 19-straight games with a 45-35 win over Central Arkansas in the season opener a month ago. UAB last lost at home on November 22, 2014 against then-Number 18 Marshall.

This season is the final season that UAB will play at Legion Field as their new stadium is scheduled to open in 2021. Legion Field is more famous for being home to the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn from the 1920s to the 1990s.

It will be homecoming for the Blazers. UAB will continue a tradition they started for homecoming 2017 as the players will wear the name of a patient at Birmingham's Children's Harbor hospital instead of their own name on the back of their jerseys.



