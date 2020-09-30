BirdsUp - On the road to Birmingham

On the road to Birmingham
UTSA leaves the state of Texas for the first time this season as they travel to face UAB on Saturday
Free 30-Days | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram
For the first time since 2017 UTSA is 3-0. If the Roadrunners want to join the 2012 team as the only members of the 4-0 club in school history it will require a win over the UAB Blazers at historic Legion Field on Saturday.
In the all-time series UTSA is 1-3 against the Blazers. The lone win came in 2013 when UTSA won 52-31 in the Alamodome. Since UAB brought their football program back in 2017 the Roadrunners have lost three straight to the Blazers by scores of 24-19, 52-3 and 33-14 last year.
That 52-3 butchering came in 2018 which was the last meeting between the Roadrunners and Blazers in Birmingham until this week. It's a new season but UAB is still one of the better teams in conference. UTSA will be in for a tough challenge against the Blazers. More on the matchup to come but first a look at UAB.
Like UTSA, UAB was founded in 1969. Unlike the past three opponents of UTSA, UAB was not started as a teacher's college. UAB started football in 1991 but while the rest of the Blazers played at the Division I level, the Blazers football team began at the Division III level for their first two seasons. In 1993 the NCAA changed the rule requiring all sports in a school to play at the same level and so the Blazers moved up to I-AA for football. UAB moved up to Division I-A in 1996 and then joined Conference USA for football in 1999. UAB were members of Conference USA from 1999-2014 when the football team was cut. Public support in Birmingham helped bring football back after only a two year hiatus.
The Blazers have had an up-and-down existence in Conference USA. Most of those ups have come since the program was reborn in 2017. Bill Clark came to UAB in 2014 and helped build that rebirth. Since 2017 the Blazers have not lost a home game, running their streak to 19-straight games with a 45-35 win over Central Arkansas in the season opener a month ago. UAB last lost at home on November 22, 2014 against then-Number 18 Marshall.
This season is the final season that UAB will play at Legion Field as their new stadium is scheduled to open in 2021. Legion Field is more famous for being home to the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn from the 1920s to the 1990s.
It will be homecoming for the Blazers. UAB will continue a tradition they started for homecoming 2017 as the players will wear the name of a patient at Birmingham's Children's Harbor hospital instead of their own name on the back of their jerseys.
|UTSA
|UAB
|
University established
|
1969
|
1969
|
First year of Football
|
2011
|
1991/2017 (rebirth after 2014 shutdown)
|
All-time record
|
48-61
|
148-167-2
|
First year in Conference USA
|
2013
|
1999
|
Record this season
|
3-0
|
2-1
|
Last Week
|
W 37-35 vs. Middle Tennessee
|
W 42-10 at South Alabama
|
Next Week
|
October 10 @ BYU 2:30 p.m. CDT
|
October 10 at Rice (postponed)
The tough stretch of the season begins
If UTSA hopes to improve to 4-0 and hand UAB their first loss at home since the rebirth it will require a near perfect outing from all three facets of the game.
UAB has been outscoring opponents 101-76 in their first three games. The Blazers defeated Central Arkansas and lost to Miami before a blowout win over South Alabama last Thursday night. The Blazers have racked up 1253 yards of total offense (417.7 yards per game). UAB offense is balanced with a slight lean to the passing game. On the ground UAB has collected 503 yards (167.7 per game) to go with 750 yards through the air (250 per game).
On offense the Blazers have used two quarterbacks this season. Bryson Lucero has seen the most action, completing 29 of 49 passes for 457 yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Johnston III has completed 32 of 48 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns. Johnston III has also thrown the Blazers only interception this season.
A year ago in San Antonio Johnston III finished the game at UTSA with 294 yards on 17-of-26 passing with two touchdowns and an interception.
UAB's rushing attack in 2020 has been led by Spencer Brown. Brown has picked up 306 yards on 60 carries and scored five touchdowns.
In the receiving corps UAB has a two-headed monster in Austin Watkins Jr. and Myron Mitchell. Watkins is leading the team with 287 yards and two touchdowns on 17 catches. Mitchell is second in those categories with 241 yards and a touchdown on 15 catches.
The Blazers defense has given up 1103 yards through three games this season (367.7 per game). UAB's opponents have picked up 584 yards on the ground (194.7 per game) and 519 yards through the air (173 per game).
The Roadrunner offense has 1388 yards of offense this season (462.7 per game). UTSA has thrown for 741 yards (247 per game) and rushed for 647 yards (215.7) through three games.
On the other side of the ball UTSA's defense has spent a lot of time on the field. The Roadrunners have given up 1379 yards to their opponents (459.7). Most of those yards have come through the air. Opponents have 1006 yards passing against UTSA but have only managed 373 yards rushing. Last week UTSA's defense gave up 191 yards of rushing to Middle Tennessee.
UTSA might have an edge in special teams. Hunter Duplessis will be looking for a chance to add to his nation-leading 16-straight made field goals. On the other side, the Blazers only field goal came in the season opener when Matt Quinn connected from 23 yards away. Punting could be crucial. UAB's punter Kyle Greenwell has 19 punts for 818 yards. UTSA's Lucas Dean has 18 punts for 845 yards.
How well UTSA does could depend on the health of Frank Harris. He is considered a game-time decision. If he can go his feet will give UTSA another runner to go with Sincere McCormick. Josh Adkins filled in admirably last Friday against Middle Tennessee and depending on situations the Roadrunners might get the chance to use their Lo-Zone package with Lowell Narcisse.
Time of Possession might be the Roadrunner's best friend on Saturday. If UTSA can keep its offense on the field longer than UAB's offense and put points on the board when the situations arise they will have a chance to pull out the win. Nobody would be bigger fans of the Roadrunner's controlling the clock than the UTSA defense.
UTSA must also win the takeaway battle. So far this season UAB has a plus-2 turnover differential and scored 35 points off turnovers. UTSA also has a plus-2 turnover differential but has only scored 14 points off turnovers this season.
All those things are easier said than done. UTSA will need things to go their way and have a little bit of luck to pull off the upset of UAB.
There has been a lot of history at Legion Field. If UTSA beats UAB it might not be high on the list of historic moments on that field but it could be a huge boost to the 2020 Roadrunners.
I don't see it happening.
PREDICTION: UTSA 24 UAB 40
FORUMS: UTSA Boulevard | Roadrunner Way