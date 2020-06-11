The recent decommitment of Judson offensive lineman Kamron Scott from UTSA’s #embrace21 class has now put UTSA on the list for what will be a major trend for the foreseeable future of this 2021 class nationally. That being the commitments of players during the Covid-19 pandemic being second thought and then recanted. When speaking with Kamron Scott he expressed how his decision was ultimately made too early and there’s more he has to weigh into his commitment to a school than what is happening in the world at the moment, and still needs to keep options open for opportunities that may arise in the future. At the same time he passionately maintains the fact that UTSA is still his top school. So then why decommit?

The future seems promising for travel in the country and players taking Official visits during the season is not uncommon. There will be plenty of kids who have committed and will begin taking visits once the NCAA sets guidelines and deems campuses safe to travel to. I definitely believe there will be plenty of cases in which high school football players all across the country are going to d-commit from schools they’ve been committed to for months. Power 5 schools will not be immune either, note that University of Texas has 3 decommitments , Alabama 2, Virginia Tech 3, Miami 1, Florida 2 and Oregon with 2 decommitments. Given that the season has not even started yet, you can definitely anticipate more decommitments coming from the class of 2021. You will probably see that a kid will commit to 2 possibly 3 schools.



Zoom conversations have been crucial for recruiting this year across the board. Its been the most powerful tool to do virtual campus tours and allowing schools to get creative in presentations to explain not only to players but to family members who are also able to build relationships with the coaching staff. There are even schools who’s coaches are giving virtual tours via Bike rides! All in effort to gain ground or separate themselves in recruiting for not only 1 target but all targets; You have to remember recruits talk …and a lot …among each other, so a schools efforts can spread both positively and negatively.

The climate for this years recruiting scene has been amplified given the pandemic and the dead period being extended not once but twice. It puts all recruits in a new territory for making a commitment and challenges staffs to keep recruits attention and enthusiasm about committing to a college outside of the official visit. On field success for all programs will also be amplified. Rivalry game, official visits and stadium atmosphere compounded with what relationship has been developed through the pandemic recruitment will be huge.

All in all, as a fan of any prospective college who follows recruiting. Get ready to buckle up! Because the ride may get rough. Just remember, everyone is going through the same thing. Those who can avoid major turnover in commitments deserve praise and those who do have turnover keep in your prayers. It is also a good thing to remember where one door opens , another recruit who may be a program changer can walk through.

Not all decommitments are a terrible thing.