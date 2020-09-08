Nobody knows how it will end but the UTSA Roadrunners will get to play football in 2020. That's something to be happy about

Sincere McCormick will have a new number in 2020 but will otherwise hope to build on his freshman season which earned him Conference USA Freshman of the Year. (Chase Otero)

This past saturday the UTSA Roadrunners were originally scheduled to play the defending national champion LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. The Jeff Traylor era would have begun with perhaps the stiffest test in UTSA football history. The food alone would have been worth the trip. 2020 had other ideas. The ongoing Covid pandemic has thrown wrenches into the plans of everybody, not just college football teams. For a while it looked like UTSA might still get to open at LSU but with no fans in attendance. Then the SEC went to a conference-only schedule. LSU wasn't the first game UTSA lost in its original 2020 schedule. Grambling State cancelled its season in hopes of moving it to the spring with the rest of the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC). Then Old Dominion, the easternmost Conference USA member, decided to take 2020 off as a precaution against the pandemic. With that UTSA had lost three games, including a conference game. That UTSA is scheduled to play any games but especially a full schedule of 12 games this season is a testament to the administration's hard work. Now the Traylor era will begin with what was originally the second game of the season, a road trip to San Marcos to face Texas State in the I-35 Showdown. The Grambling game, the original home opener has been replaced by a home game against Stephen F. Austin, Traylor's alma Mater. UTSA added a road game at BYU and a home game against Army in October to round out the 12-game schedule. UTSA and the other members of Conference USA are fortunate to have the chance to play football in 2020. How much they get to play in 2020 is to be revealed over the coming weeks and months. There are things to look forward to, whether the season lasts one month or all three.

The different 2020 schedules Week Original Opponent New opponent Sept. 5 @ LSU Bye Week Sept. 12 @ Texas State No Change Sept. 19 vs. Grambling vs. Stephen F. Austin Sept. 26 vs. Memphis game moved to Sept. 25 Oct. 3 @ UAB No Change Oct. 10 Bye Week @ BYU Oct. 17 vs. Old Dominion vs. Army Oct. 24 vs. Louisiana Tech No Change Oct. 31 @ Florida Atlantic No Change Nov. 7 @ Rice No Change Nov. 14 vs. UTEP No Change Nov. 21 @ Southern Miss No Change Nov. 28 vs. North Texas No Change

Jeff Traylor has brought excitement back to the program that was sliding in recent years. (Stephen Whitaker)

Things to look forward to in 2020

From the day UTSA hired Jeff Traylor last December there was excitement building in the city of San Antonio. Traylor helped his cause by embracing the culture of San Antonio. One of the new things Traylor has begun that many hope becomes a tradition at UTSA is the "2-1-0" jersey numbers. The players to wear single digit numbers, but especially the numbers representing the area code of San Antonio, are voted on by the team and staff. That UTSA can start this tradition in its 10th season of football is thanks to a rule change by the NCAA this season that allows players to wear number 0. This year the Roadrunners will have two players wearing 0, quarterback Frank Harris and safety Rashad Wisdom. Defensive lineman Jaylon Haynes will wear number one and wide receiver Sheldon "Sticks" Jones will wear number two. The remaining single digits were announced over the last week or so. The non-2-1-0 single digit wearers in 2020 will be running back Sincere McCormick (number 3), tight end Leroy Watson (number 4), running back Brendan Brady (number 5), wide receiver Brennon Dingle (number 6), defensive back Dadrian Taylor (number 7), linebacker Solomon Wise (number 8) and linebacker Clarence Hicks (number 9). Like nearly everything about 2020, Coronavirus has put a damper on the excitement as UTSA will limit attendance to 17% of the 65,000 capacity in the Alamodome. It will be interesting to see how loud the Traylor park can get with just 17% attendance. By a weird twist of fate the Traylor era will begin with fans in all three levels of the Alamodome after the third deck had been closed the last few years. One thing for sure taken away in 2020 will be tailgating. There won't be any tailgating allowed in any of the Alamodome lots. It will be a sacrifice for some but it just means the 2021 tailgates will go even harder. Assuming fans are able to attend all of the games this season they will be treated to interesting opponents in the home games. Among the road teams playing in the Alamodome this season are SFA, Memphis and Army. The conference home games will be against Louisiana Tech, UTEP and North Texas. The big road trip might have changed but BYU is as big a road game for UTSA as LSU would have been. It will also mark just the second time in program history that the Roadrunners play a football game in the state of Utah. The only other road trip to the Beehive State was back in 2011 when UTSA played its first road game in program history at Southern Utah. UTSA has never beaten a team from Utah, losing to Southern Utah in 2011 and at home against Utah State in 2012. With Old Dominion opting out of the 2020 season UTSA has replaced that game with the home game against Army. The five non-conference games are the most for UTSA in a season since 2012 when the Roadrunners had six non-conference games. (UTSA was 5-1 in non-conference in 2012). Something else of note about the 2020 schedule. The September 12 season opener against Texas State will mark the latest start date for a UTSA season, bumping the September 9, 2017 game against Baylor to second latest start date. On the field the Roadrunners have a lot of young talent and many will be interested to see how that talent shapes up in a new system. Among the questions to be answered in 2020: How does the Roadrunner football team handle a season under a new coach with no spring practice? Will Sincere McCormick and Zakhari Franklin build on their breakout 2019 seasons? Who will be the starting quarterback? How does the defense adjust to a change in formation? Do any of the highly touted newcomers rise up to become breakout stars? Can the Roadrunners as a whole improve on 2019? Those answers will come in time, if the Roadrunners are able to complete the 2020 season.

Predictions for 2020