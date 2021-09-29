Keys to Victory: UNLV

McCormick and You Know It

Coming off of a 42 Carry 184 yard 3 touchdown game. Sincere McCormick will remain a statistical watch and critical player for the remainder of the season. Going up against a winless and vulnerable run defense that gives up (160 yards per game)the run game has got to be put on full display. You should see Sincere have long break out runs which have been missing thus far this season with his longest run being 22 yards. Last week was a clutch performance. This week will be a show of what he has the full capability of doing.





Mad Cause I’m Stylin' On You

After a tale of 2 half’s game last week. The Roadrunners defense will need to show the continued focus and energy for the full duration of the game. They cannot afford a let down. UTSA has only allowed scores in 1 quarter this season at home. The defense will need to play with speed at all levels and impose their will on the Rebels. Keeping a supreme focus on defense until it becomes regularity will allow the Roadrunners to win the game in style!



