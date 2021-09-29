Keys to Victory: UNLV
The Roadrunners return to the Alamodome looking to avoid the dreaded trap game. What are the keys to 5-0?
McCormick and You Know It
Coming off of a 42 Carry 184 yard 3 touchdown game. Sincere McCormick will remain a statistical watch and critical player for the remainder of the season. Going up against a winless and vulnerable run defense that gives up (160 yards per game)the run game has got to be put on full display. You should see Sincere have long break out runs which have been missing thus far this season with his longest run being 22 yards. Last week was a clutch performance. This week will be a show of what he has the full capability of doing.
Mad Cause I’m Stylin' On You
After a tale of 2 half’s game last week. The Roadrunners defense will need to show the continued focus and energy for the full duration of the game. They cannot afford a let down. UTSA has only allowed scores in 1 quarter this season at home. The defense will need to play with speed at all levels and impose their will on the Rebels. Keeping a supreme focus on defense until it becomes regularity will allow the Roadrunners to win the game in style!
Sheldon be Special
An automatic momentum switch in a game can come from positive Special Teams moments and plays. UTSA has a chance to demoralizing outside of their elite kicker in Hunter Duplessis. Specifically speaking Sheldon Jones can have an incredible effect in the outcome of the score of this game and push UTSA to a large lead by giving UTSA excellent field position.I fully expect the Rebels punter to need cryogenic therapy after the matchup with the roadrunners. Opportunity begets opportunity and Jones getting more than usual chances can definitely turn into special moments.
