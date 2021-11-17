Keys to Victory: UAB

Air It Out

With the outlier of the loss to Georgia, a major key to beating UAB is spreading the ball around. 7 different players received passes in 2/3 of UAB losses to teams with lesser passing prowess than the Roadrunners. Harris is having a record breaking season and will need to spread the love to keep the Blazers secondary on their heels. 10 games in this season the average different players who catch a ball per game this year is…7.





I Got 5 On It

Using line stunts and creating pressure on UAB quarterback Dylan Hopkins will be a task for the UTSA defense to take pride in causing disruption. The key number to reach for the Roadrunners defense will be 5 sacks to have a game plan altering affect on the Blazers offense. 2 times this year the Blazers Offensive line has given up 5 sacks both of those outcomes you got it…losses. With UTSA having one of the top defenses when in the Alamodome, this would be another feasible goal for coach Wrights defensive line to take another step forward.



