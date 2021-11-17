Keys to Victory: UAB
The Conference USA West title is on the line this weekend. What are they keys to UTSA capturing their first West Division title?
Air It Out
With the outlier of the loss to Georgia, a major key to beating UAB is spreading the ball around. 7 different players received passes in 2/3 of UAB losses to teams with lesser passing prowess than the Roadrunners. Harris is having a record breaking season and will need to spread the love to keep the Blazers secondary on their heels. 10 games in this season the average different players who catch a ball per game this year is…7.
I Got 5 On It
Using line stunts and creating pressure on UAB quarterback Dylan Hopkins will be a task for the UTSA defense to take pride in causing disruption. The key number to reach for the Roadrunners defense will be 5 sacks to have a game plan altering affect on the Blazers offense. 2 times this year the Blazers Offensive line has given up 5 sacks both of those outcomes you got it…losses. With UTSA having one of the top defenses when in the Alamodome, this would be another feasible goal for coach Wrights defensive line to take another step forward.
Counter, Edge Runs, Pass
Running the ball is definitely important. More importantly is what run play you choose to perform. UAB is vulnerable to the counter run plays and sweeps on the edges. Getting Sincere McCormick the ball with these run plays can prove fruitful for the Roadrunners offense. With success of these runs, opens up the play action off of the same formations used and will keep UAB off balance. Get the numbers on the edges and allow the tight ends to lead the way for Sincere and the offense to have a monstrous day.
