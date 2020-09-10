UTSA opens their season this weekend versus Texas State. We give this week's Keys to Victory!

Be Sincere with the Run Game

Last week Texas State gave up 4.8 yards per carry to SMU starting running back McDaniel for a total of 139 yards. UTSA Running back Sincere McCormick averaged 5.6 yards per carry in his freshman season. A healthy attack of McCormick (voted best returning college running back in Texas)on the edges. Running on the outside should bode well for the roadrunners. The run game can set the tone as well as clinch a win or sustain drives as needed against the bobcats.

Bombs over Bobcats! Who ever is named starting QB should feel confident in throwing the ball down field on the Texas state bobcats. In their opener the secondary surrendered nearly 400 yards through the air on a 10.2 yard per attempt average pass. 4 receivers had at least 1 catch of 29 yards or better. If the bobcats can fix that in 1 week, then good for them. Its up to UTSA to show them they’re flawed and take advantage as SMU was able to do. Wide receivers should be salivating and energized to face this secondary.