Keys to Victory: Texas State
UTSA opens their season this weekend versus Texas State. We give this week's Keys to Victory!
Free 30-Days | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram
Be Sincere with the Run Game
Last week Texas State gave up 4.8 yards per carry to SMU starting running back McDaniel for a total of 139 yards. UTSA Running back Sincere McCormick averaged 5.6 yards per carry in his freshman season. A healthy attack of McCormick (voted best returning college running back in Texas)on the edges. Running on the outside should bode well for the roadrunners. The run game can set the tone as well as clinch a win or sustain drives as needed against the bobcats.
Bombs over Bobcats!
Who ever is named starting QB should feel confident in throwing the ball down field on the Texas state bobcats. In their opener the secondary surrendered nearly 400 yards through the air on a 10.2 yard per attempt average pass. 4 receivers had at least 1 catch of 29 yards or better. If the bobcats can fix that in 1 week, then good for them. Its up to UTSA to show them they’re flawed and take advantage as SMU was able to do. Wide receivers should be salivating and energized to face this secondary.
Make McBride make McThrows
Texas State Quarterback Brady McBride is a career sub 60% passer. With a 6.1 yard per attempt average. Also note that he only has 2 career games playing experience . His athleticism and quickness is a threat, but he uses it to create space to throw rather than run to openings downfield. This is a game in which Defensive coordinator Nix will have a leg up on Texas State in being able to game plan having SMU game film to cause confusion and still keep things basic for the defense as he implements his system. Simply put , keep an unproven and not so accurate QB contained, under controlled pressure and allow him to throw the ball into your secondary. It will pay dividends.
FORUMS: UTSA Boulevard | Roadrunner Way