BirdsUp - Keys to Victory: Stephen F. Austin

UTSA returns to the Alamodome looking to start their season 2-0. Here are the Keys to Victory.

Clean Your Clock During the double OT thrilling win over Texas State there were a couple of telling issues that caused the need for The extended periods. The most glaring was clock mismanagement. The best example was 90 seconds left in 3rd quarter running 3 plays and punting before the end of the quarter with a 10 point lead. Given how the game momentum was turning at that point, slowing down and regrouping will be a skill to improve on for the roadrunners. This will insure closing out games becomes less of a daunting task.

Execution by McCormick This will be a theme as the bell cow is Sincere McCormick with 29 carries vs Texas State. No longer a surprise but his performance is now expectation. So to maintain at the level he is performing at, the offensive line will need to deliver in all instances, even when its completely obvious Sincere will handle the rock. SFA gave up 152 yards on 37 carries for 4.1 avg versus UTEP. The separation will be in the execution of the teams running game plan. The obvious is the best player on the field will be McCormick averaging 6.8 yards a carry and there’s no comparison there.