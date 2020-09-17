BirdsUp - Keys to Victory: Stephen F. Austin

Keys to Victory: Stephen F. Austin
UTSA returns to the Alamodome looking to start their season 2-0. Here are the Keys to Victory.
Clean Your Clock
During the double OT thrilling win over Texas State there were a couple of telling issues that caused the need for The extended periods. The most glaring was clock mismanagement. The best example was 90 seconds left in 3rd quarter running 3 plays and punting before the end of the quarter with a 10 point lead. Given how the game momentum was turning at that point, slowing down and regrouping will be a skill to improve on for the roadrunners. This will insure closing out games becomes less of a daunting task.
Execution by McCormick
This will be a theme as the bell cow is Sincere McCormick with 29 carries vs Texas State. No longer a surprise but his performance is now expectation. So to maintain at the level he is performing at, the offensive line will need to deliver in all instances, even when its completely obvious Sincere will handle the rock. SFA gave up 152 yards on 37 carries for 4.1 avg versus UTEP. The separation will be in the execution of the teams running game plan. The obvious is the best player on the field will be McCormick averaging 6.8 yards a carry and there’s no comparison there.
Lets be Frank
QB Frank Harris has a knack for flair on plays and being clutch in need be situations. Completing his passes at 74% last week on 31 attempts is a 5.5 attempt avg. Against SFA i feel the roadrunners will be able to stretch the field more. I think seam routes will be a huge help to Harris and UTSA will have a decisive advantage in size when it comes to the passing game so I expect more vertical game and less dump off and short routes. You will need it to keep the defense honest as they will be looking to shut down Sincere McCormick.
