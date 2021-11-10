Keys to Victory: Southern Miss

Showcase Sincere

This season has been one of recognition and confirmation. One of those the things has been the recognition of Sincere McCormick being a center of defenses game plans in slowing down UTSA offense. This is the game and team in which a full onlsaught of Sincere McCormick should be showcased running and catching . Last year McCormick hit the Eagles for 173 yards on 32 carries on the ground. If they can’t stop it, keep doing it.





Special Delivery

The Roadrunners have been clicking on Offense #9 Nationally and defense #22 nationally for whole games on multiple occasions. This game it should a point of Special teams ,specifically in the return game needs to be a major factor in swinging momentum. They may have limited opportunities this game in kick off returns but the punt return team should be able to showcase itself with plentiful opportunities likely being the case. Nothing can give a team a jolt of energy while demoralizing an opponent like a special teams play. I expect it to a Special delivery this game.



