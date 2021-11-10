Keys to Victory: Southern Miss
The Roadrunners return home after being away for three weeks. What are the keys to 10 and 0? Brandon has you covered.
Showcase Sincere
This season has been one of recognition and confirmation. One of those the things has been the recognition of Sincere McCormick being a center of defenses game plans in slowing down UTSA offense. This is the game and team in which a full onlsaught of Sincere McCormick should be showcased running and catching . Last year McCormick hit the Eagles for 173 yards on 32 carries on the ground. If they can’t stop it, keep doing it.
Special Delivery
The Roadrunners have been clicking on Offense #9 Nationally and defense #22 nationally for whole games on multiple occasions. This game it should a point of Special teams ,specifically in the return game needs to be a major factor in swinging momentum. They may have limited opportunities this game in kick off returns but the punt return team should be able to showcase itself with plentiful opportunities likely being the case. Nothing can give a team a jolt of energy while demoralizing an opponent like a special teams play. I expect it to a Special delivery this game.
Understand The Assignment
Applying pressure and dominant from the jump in all phases of the game is a must. At this point of the season against any opponent a stumble by UTSA or any grasp at a positive for the opposing team can be a ball of probability and hope. SO being first and playing fast and physical and imposing all around is a must for the Roadrunners. There should be a clear vision of how to defeat the Eagles and being first and dominant is just that. Team, you have your assignment.
