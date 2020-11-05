BirdsUp - Keys to Victory: Rice

UTSA looks to get back in the win column this week as they travel to Houston to take on the Rice Owls. Here are the Keys to Victory.

Amnesia Now having lost 4 of the last 5 games, one of the best things about the next game is the fact that its the next game. Coming off of a poor performance The Roadrunners want to leave that performance in the past. This squad has had a rollercoaster of experiences in the first 8 games of the year. One thing that has been a staple of the team is that negative habits haven’t been overly prevalent. So in order for this game to have a better out come the Roadrunners must have a case of Amnesia and not allow this to snowball and fall under .500 on the season.

Who Run It!? Both of these teams average 175 yards or more a game on the ground. The Roadrunners must impose themselves on the ground versus the Rice Owls. With Sincere coming off of his 3rd lowest carry total of (16) he could be in store for a 25+ carry game for the Roadrunners as he continues his successful sophomore campaign. When the team performs best Sincere is at his and a focal point of the offense.