Keys to Victory: Memphis

Be Yourselves

Other than maybe a few passing wrinkles to pick up from Mississippi State game , UTSA needs to be themselves and run the ball First. Last weekend Memphis only faced the run 16 times and a few QB scrambles. This is an opportunity to pound the rock with Sincere and Brenden. So just “DO YOU” and allow your Offensive line to maul and make lanes for your backs.

3rd and Sideline

Memphis went 2-12 on 3rd down and 1-3 on 4th down and their sole turnover came on attempting a 4th down conversion. Their lone 4th down conversion came on attempting on a 4th and 9. Its imperative for the defense to get off the field and hold Memphis at or below their 42% 3rd down conversion rate. But also be aware that this is a team that will attempt 4th down conversions. They currently average 2 4th down attempts per game and with their spread offense they feel no down and distance can’t be attempted.