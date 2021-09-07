Keys to Victory: Lamar

Zakhari “Benjamin “ Franklin

Not many players make 100 yards receiving look as easy as Franklin did this past weekend against Illinois, but he did it. I expect Lamar to scheme against the run game but it will cost them on the back end just like Illinois. With 1 game he’s already reached 20% of his total production in both receptions and yards from last season. So I’m expecting Franklink to continue the trajectory he is on with another 100 yard performance as the Roadrunners are a far more developed and able opponent this week in comparison to Lamars opening season matchup.

Get On My Level, Neva Eva *Repeat

UTSA was able to beat Illinois at their own game of playing clean football, in being penalized only 3 times to Illnois 7. Now the task is not to drop your level of play due to who is across from you. If UTSA was able to remain and keep focus due to respect for the P5 opponent last week, it should be at just the same level against Lamar University. Perfectly stated “Do not eat the cheese!”. This is a moment for the program and players to prove its consistency, effort, development and dedication in continue taking steps forward in getting UTSA to the next level.

Run Game, This Too Shall Pass

This weeks matchup has a chance of being a hand off heavy affair with both schools rushing for 50 plus attempts. Lamar will look to run clock and control. UTSA will look to put pressure with the run to open the pass up. I expect Sincere McCormick and Braden Brady to both have successful days and clear the path to a victory and passing lanes for this Roadrunners offense.