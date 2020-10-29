BirdsUp - Keys to Victory: Florida Atlantic

The Roadrunners look to win two in a row and their first ever game versus FAU this weekend. Here are the Keys to Victory.

The Kitchen Sink This is an opportunity to jump on a team that is only 2 games into their season and may not have fixed issues that have been shown in their recent loss to #22 Marshall. So applying pressure on both sides of the ball.Being aggressive and giving multiple looks to capitalize on what looks like a lack of focus and discipline to tack advantage of a team who just gave up 5 sacks while committing 11 penalties. Hit em with “The Kitchen Sink.”

Nix it in the Bud The Roadrunners defense has been the “prove it pillar” of the UTSA program this season. With flashes of excellence and hero efforts mixed with hopeful optimism after close performances in big under dog games. Coming off of a come from behind win, UTSA needs a defense dominant performance put together by masterful play calling from Coach Nix. This will give UTSA the style of win they have been missing this season. No doubt, no chance and completely dominant we are here performance. That starts with Coach Nix.