BirdsUp - Keys to Victory: BYU

A Sincere Setting

With his best performance in 3 weeks Sincere McCormick maintains being the country’s leading rusher at 527 yards and 5.9 per carries. With putting their best foot forward UTSA must serve McCormick on a platter in a healthy does against BYU. All eyes will be on him as BYU is stingy versus the run only allowing 70.7 yards a game. Innovation may be the key to make sure Sincere sees some daylight and stay that driving force behind the Roadrunners offense, keeping it balanced.





Stay Thirsty My Defense

The Roadrunners forced 4 turnovers (3INTS 1 FUM) versus UAB. Forcing turnovers has got to become a trend until it becomes a norm and a fear of facing UTSA. Getting into the meaty part of the year’s schedule the defense stepping up and playing a complete game is a welcomed sight. BYU will be the litmus test for UTSA season and the defense. The Defensive line has to continue to get pressure on QBs to force errant throws and allow the secondary to make plays. It will need to be paramount that the secondary holds up in the first half as they will be down Safety Rashad Wisdom.



