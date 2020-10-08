BirdsUp - Keys to Victory: BYU

Keys to Victory: BYU
The Roadrunners travel to the state of Utah for only their second time to take on BYU. Here are Brandon's Key to Victory.
Free 30-Days | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram
A Sincere Setting
With his best performance in 3 weeks Sincere McCormick maintains being the country’s leading rusher at 527 yards and 5.9 per carries. With putting their best foot forward UTSA must serve McCormick on a platter in a healthy does against BYU. All eyes will be on him as BYU is stingy versus the run only allowing 70.7 yards a game. Innovation may be the key to make sure Sincere sees some daylight and stay that driving force behind the Roadrunners offense, keeping it balanced.
Stay Thirsty My Defense
The Roadrunners forced 4 turnovers (3INTS 1 FUM) versus UAB. Forcing turnovers has got to become a trend until it becomes a norm and a fear of facing UTSA. Getting into the meaty part of the year’s schedule the defense stepping up and playing a complete game is a welcomed sight. BYU will be the litmus test for UTSA season and the defense. The Defensive line has to continue to get pressure on QBs to force errant throws and allow the secondary to make plays. It will need to be paramount that the secondary holds up in the first half as they will be down Safety Rashad Wisdom.
Sana Sana Colita de Roadrunner
Who’s going to be the Quarterback? in 4 games this year there have been 4 QBs to take snaps in a game. Injuries to the QB position in waves is not an unfamiliar sight to UTSA faithful. Who ever gets the call has got to play “ON TIME” football. If Harris is back as may be suggested by the depth char until you see the “Or” ; How effective can or will he be?Lowell Narcisse “Or” Jordan Weeks, the key to who ever is taking snaps is to play on time and keep things on schedule in order for this offense to overcome its biggest baddest foe on the schedule.
FORUMS: UTSA Boulevard | Roadrunner Way