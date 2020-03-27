At 6-foot-5 and 302 lbs c/o 2021 Converse Judson offensive lineman Kamron Scott is a phenom of athletic ability. The starting left tackle of the legendary high school program regularly pull blocks and pancakes defenders in his path and is a frequent image in 2nd and 3rd level blocking footage. He is an example of a fleet footed big man as he possesses a 4.95 40 yrd dash time.