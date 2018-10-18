Inside the Matchup: UTSA v. Southern Miss
The Roadrunners received their first conference loss of the season by a score of 31-3 in week seven of the season. This week, the Roadrunners travel to Mississippi looking to get back on track in conference play.
Our partnership with Pro Football Focus will allow us to give you an in-depth look into to how Southern Miss matches up with the Roadrunners on the field. Comparing both sides of the ball with the PFF data will give fans a better understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of both teams before they face off this weekend.
UTSA Defense v. USM Offense
Probably the most one dimensional offense UTSA will face this season. Southern Miss can throw the heck out of the ball as shown by the passing & receiving grades. Their pass blocking is one of the best in the conference probably leading to the above average passing attack. The running game is the complete opposite. The run blocking is bad (not as bad as UTSA's), and their rushing grade is near the bottom of Conference USA.
Doubt these rushing grades get any better this week as the face the highest graded rush defense in the conference. For UTSA's defense to be successful they must figure out a way to get to the quarterback and contain the USM wide receivers.
|Category
|Grade
|
Run Defense
|
92.7
|
Tackling
|
81.8
|
Pass Rush
|
79.4
|
Coverage
|
78.8
