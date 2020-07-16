BirdsUp - Get to Know 210: Stayton Ankrom

There’s promise and there are things earned and there are things given. I can guarantee you there is a Reagan Rattler who shows a world of promise and working everyday to earn the things that will be given to him in scholarship offers. He’s 6-foot-2 inch 195 pound Class of 2021 wide receiver/athlete Stayton Ankrom.

One telling thing about the quarantine status the country’s under is that it has shined a light on those who will find a way to grind and get better at home on their own account. Well, challenge accepted is the mindset for Ankrom “ I'm working out everyday luckily my neighbor is a teammate of mine and we hit weights and do box workouts.”he stated. Besides his house workouts he is working out with former Abilene Christian University NFL/XFL wide receiver and Roosevelt High school alum Carl Whitley. “Carl gets a lot out of me. We concentrate on position specific drills for speed, starts and routes. That’s been really good. I love it!” He stated. Trainer Whitley expressed “He’s a natural at things people work on everyday! He’s a quick learner, runs every route and attacks the ball at the highest point. He’s going to be the top receiver in the city this year.”

“I want to get faster and more explosive!” Ankrom said, when asked what in his game he wants to improve on. He’s confident in the Rattlers upcoming season. “Next year we have a chance to contend for district and hopefully make a good run in the playoffs.”He said. He’s looking to improve on his junior year performance of 33 receptions for 816 yards 8 touchdowns. Not one to just rest on his own production he’s an all around receiver who takes pleasure in “ blocking is one of the things I take very serious. I look for my blocks I’m not afraid of engaging at all. I make sure i put those plays on my film for schools to see.” He explained.

Schools are beginning to take notice “ I have some contact with Nevada, UIW, UTSA, Yale, TCU and Colorado State and a few others.” he listed. “ The pandemic has been rough on class of ’21 guys with camps not happening, so I’m appreciative of any efforts schools have made for me.” He finished.

Once the state is fully re-opened and he’s able to be on the field with his team Stayton can’t wait to get back to doing what he loves doing on the field. “The chance to beat single coverage or a double team is my favorite thing! The locker room and team environment is what I miss most.” Ankrom said. When that does happen there a few new district opponents for the Rattlers to face and Ankroms prepared. “ I love Brandeis and Clark coming to our district more good competition and great players for the district. I feel real good about our team on both sides of the ball.” He finished.

Its no surprise about the way dynamic play making ability Stayton possesses. His football playing influences are Larry Fitzgerald, Odell Beckham Jr and CeeDee Lamb. You can catch stay ton Ankrom and the Rattlers this season at Comalander or Heroes stadium.

Stayton Ankrom is not currently ranked in the Rivals system.