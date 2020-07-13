BirdsUp - Get to Know 210: Jamari Sirmons

Every talent in San Antonio is not always home grown. This is the case with the newly transferred Running back for the Roosevelt Roughriders Jamari Sirmons. The 5 ft , 11 inch 190 pound 3-star running back originally hails from the south side of Atlanta Ga, Westlake high school. In 8 games his junior season he had 921 total yards and 12 touchdowns for the Westlake Lions football team.

Not completely a stranger to the 210 as he has taken visits to the city in the past Jamari is ready to hit the ground running! “ I'm not too new to San Antonio but I am to Texas High School football! I'm still getting to know my team and coach Carroll. We text sometime and talk during practices.” Sirmons said. The new Roughrider is a running back who’s Hudl film would garner him being top 10 at the position in the city in my humble opinion. He patterns himself and takes moves from D’andre Swift and Saquon Barkley. He possesses good speed, acceleration and vision along with endurance being able to maintain that higher end speed for a good distance. Which makes sense given the fact he also runs the 100 Meter and 200 Meter and 4 x 100 Meter events in track.

Eager for the season start his motivations are like many young men, to get a free education. “ I'm trying to win as many games as I can at Roosevelt and do my best so my mom won’t have to pay for college.” Sirmons stated. “I'm feeling great about the move and coming to San Antonio so I’m steady working! I want to improve on my blocking to be a complete running back. My strengths are timing getting through holes and my vision. I use that to get to where i think I’m underrated at making people miss and the angles I choose.” Sirmons explained. He’s learning word of mouth about his new team’s district “ I heard i was pretty good! I think once we start playing we have a good chance of making some noise in the playoffs!” He finished.

At the moment Jamari Sirmons holds 4 offers from Eastern Michigan, Ohio, Samford and Incarnate Word. Jamari Sirmons is currently ranked as a 3star prospect and has a 5.5 rating.