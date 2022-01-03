First Look 210: Class of '23

With the end of the UIL Texas HighSchool playoffs and State championships decided, it is the time to look at those 2023 prospects in the San Antonio area who can look have some big performances next year. This is a list of knowns and did you know talents who have popped on the scene this season.

Ashton Dubose Is the leader of the best team in San Antonio this season and is breaking his own passing records game to game. 53 touchdown passes 2 interceptions 3,623 yards passing 960 yards rushing with 15 rushing touchdowns. He shows elite pocket presence and legs are just as lethal as his arm strength and accuracy. Has put on multiple 5+ Touchdown passing performances through out the season.

The Antonian Apache Receiver began working immediately after his sophomore season and it paid off in a big way for his Junior season campaign. The young man finished with 1,100 yards receiving and 16 Touchdowns. Has an extensive route tree running ability with great hands and relentless effort after the catch.

Versatile talent Braeden Flowers plays Tight End /Defensive End and helps on the Offensive line as well. Has some of the best hands in the city of any pass catcher. Has been a vital part of the Central Catholic offense and favorite target of QB Sylas Gomez. Had 27 receptions, 485 yards 6 touchdowns along with 3 sacks ,12 quarterback pressures, 2 passes defended and a forced fumble on defense.

There may be no player with a greater personal motivation to show out for a huge senior year then Reagans Carson Green. Sidelined most of this season one of San Antonios top tailbacks was able to put up 426 yards rushing on 91 Carries with 6 rushing touchdowns. A dynamic and powerful runner for the Rattlers, who are sure to feature a top city talent in their offense next season.

Phillip Gallegos from Somerset is a big wall of nasty. Has violent hands and able to get down field and block at the next level. He plays both Guard and Tackle predominantly on the right side of the line. Is a aggressive and a finisher on blocks. Sometimes relies on natural strength and rushers get inside of his reach , when he continuously couples his hand technique with his strength he is a sight to see.

The 1,058 yard running back for the raiders has 3 -100 yard rushing efforts and 10 Touchdowns so far this season. The physically imposing runner is averaging 105.8 yards rushing per game. Will be a bigger focal point of the Taft offense moving into next season so his work load will increase. Will be good to see what a great offseason workout regimen and growth will do for the Raiders running back gearing up for a stellar senior year.

This year at new school and Jaylen Gardner still produced to the tune of 1,104 all purpose yards and 19 Touchdowns. Jaylen is a large framed receiver who knows how to use his body and get in position for catches and can high point the ball with the best in the state. This season he averaged 23.4 yards per catch and Jaylen is looking to have a major senior year.HE just announced his commitment to UTSA on December 11th.

Top pass rusher and Defensive lineman in South Texas. Johnny Bowens is a problem for all offensive lines in the state. Regularly double and triple teamed or schemed away from and is still a presence from tackle for losses, passes defended and quarterback pressures.

A sure tackling heady and nasty Defensive End for the Rangers. Gavin holds the school single season record for Sacks (17) . Gavin had 84 tackles with 29 being tackles for loss with an additional 20 quarterback pressures 4 passes defended 2 forced fumbles and 1 recovery.The defensive leader has a frame to add weight and is only getting bigger and better.

One of the defensive leaders on the top 6A school in San Antonio had 133 tackles with 5 tackles for loss 3 interceptions 7 passes defended 4 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery. he is definitely the player on defense that offenses want to know his location at all times. He's a heady and physical presence in the secondary who isn't afraid to come down hill and hit stick the ball carrier. Currently holds offer from UTSA , Baylor, SMU and more.

With a leaner frame than his underclassmen years Colton has become a pivotal part of the Smithson Valley Offensive Line. He is using his length and strength better than he ever has during this season and has developed by leaps and bounds. The Aggies commit looks to continue his pancaking and beasting ways in his final High school season.



A known and respected talent in south texas is San Antonio Veterans Memorial cornerback, Haeven Watson. His junior season he accumulated 18 pass break ups and 33 total tackles. The 1st team all district defensive back is a blanket in the secondary and plays good press defense and through the hands on catches.

Had 101 tackles /43 solo with 4 TFL 2 Interceptions and 4 PBU. While offensively 18 receptions 297 yards receiving 4 touchdowns receptions and 3 rushing touchdowns this season. A versatile play maker is a very good athlete with skills to play multiple positions and on either side of the ball.

Exploded on the scene 62 receptions 981 yards and 12 touchdowns his junior season. Is a tough tackle after catch and slippery receiver who looks for YAC at every opportunity. A threat to score at every catch. Will be #1 option in a talented corp of players at the position for Johnson.

The University of Arkansas commit and Judson Speedster Anthony Evans who plays offense and on return teams. Finished his Junior season with 31 catches 491 yards 3 Touchdowns with 10 Carries for 115 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 70 yard touchdown punt return .Seemingly underutilized , Anthony Evans is motivated and focused on improving all areas of his game and having a big senior season.

An interesting prospect who popped on the scene for me at the last UTSA 210 showtime camp. The larger bodied Wideout is comfortable in space and excels with his physicality. Has good speed and plays all slots for position at Receiver. Is a tough tackle(gets YAC) who doesn't shy away from contact and has soft hands and is a HAND catcher of the football. Had 5 Touchdowns 16 receptions for 302 yards for a 17 yard per catch average.

Had 1,000 yards on 182 carries with 9 touchdowns, 5 games over 100 yard efforts in his junior season for the Steele Knights. A good Single cut ball carrier with good vision, gets north south quickly with above average speed. Holds an offer from UTSA.

The Greyhounds find many ways to get the ball into their play makers hands.He had 38 catches 753 yards and 9 touchdowns along with 38 carries for 405 yards and another 5 touchdowns. He is a definite threat for the Boerne offense and a impressive talent who is still maturing and is a Swiss army knife talent for the Greyhounds.

A big weapon on San Antonio area power Brennan high school is Aaron Dubose. He is a does it all player at the receiver position. Deep ball to possession catches and throws blocks to keep drives moving and has good speed. He compiled 45 catches for 884 yards 16 touchdowns at 20 yards per reception this season.

Edmarrion Contreras is a deadly speedster who Cibolo Steele has used in many different ways this season. He had 51 receptions for 756 yards and 7 Offensive Touchdowns. Has impressive acceleration and when is put in motion is a huge threat for the offense. Runs a solid route tree and has solid hands.