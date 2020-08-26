As football inches closer, we begin previewing position groups getting you ready for week one (against whoever that might be). Today we'll be taking a look at the tight ends.

Analysis:

A year ago the Roadrunners leading receiver was tight end Carlos Strickland II. Strickland is gone but there are five Roadrunners ready to step in and to pick up where Strickland left off. Leroy Watson is the senior leader of the group having made an appearance in all 12 games last year and starting 10 games. Gavin Sharp is the longest tenured Roadrunner entering his third season. After those two there are three youngsters led by Oscar Cardenas, the highly touted former Brandeis Bronco who saw action in four games before redshirting last season. Allen Horace and Dan Dishman are true freshmen who could get the Cardenas treatment in that they see action in four games and then earn a redshirt.

The UTSA tight ends could surprise some people and might turn out to be a strong suit of the offense.

Leroy Watson - Watson saw action in all 12 games last year and started 10 games. His numbers were low for someone with so much action. He caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. The departure of Strickland should open up more opportunities for the whole group.

Gavin Sharp - Last season Sharp got into 11 games and started four games. The former Leander Rouse Raider caught 11 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown in 2019. Sharp also saw action in 2018 with 16 catches for 114 yards. In his debut year Sharp played in every game and had eight starts as well. Sharp might end up being the number one tight end on the depth chart.

Oscar Cardenas - The former Brandeis Bronco stayed close to home and got to keep the same color scheme by signing on with UTSA. A year ago Cardenas saw action in four games before being redshirted. Cardenas also played on special teams in his four-game debut season. Being a local kid will raise the expectations for Cardenas, and 2020 will give him a chance to make a name for himself.

Allen Horace - Jeff Traylor plucked a gem from behind the pine curtain in East Texas with Allen Horace. While he was a Crockett Bulldog, Horace could be found all over the field. He lined up at tight end, wide receiver, halfback, defensive end and outside linebacker. Horace also was a four year starter for the Bulldog basketball team and ran track. That versatility and the fact he was a member of Dave Campbell's top 300 as a junior makes Horace a high quality addition to the UTSA tight end corps. Horace will get a lot of looks in 2020 and could be a welcome target for whoever the Roadrunner QB turns out to be.

Dan Dishman - Dishman is another highly touted freshman who has made his way to UTSA. Dishman was first-team All-District in 24-6A last season as a senior at League City Clear Falls outside of Houston. Dishman was one of the top tight ends coming out of Houston and could form a dynamic duo with Horace for the next few years.

Prediction: Among the five scholarship tight ends there is reason for hope. All five have a legitimate shot at earning the number one spot on the depth chart. It's hard to predict who will rise up from among the tight ends but it is safe to say that no matter who the number one is, all five will see action in 2020, how ever many games there might be.