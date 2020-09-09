As football inches closer, we begin previewing position groups getting you ready for week one (against whoever that might be). Today we'll be taking a look at the safeties.

Analysis:

This group continues the unknown theme that applies to most of this defense. The known commodities this year are guys like Rashad Wisdom and SaVion Harris. Others have contributed in smaller roles but will be asked to take a significant amount of snaps in 2020.

The upside once you realize the bulk of the group are still underclassmen. If players like Dadrian Taylor, Kelechi Nwachuku and Jahmal Sam can take the next step you could see the safety spot be a strength of the defense. The wildcard here is a guy Jarrett Preston a linebacker turned safety. If he can acclimate to his new role you have to like how this groups shapes up moving forward.

Antonio Parks - Played cornerback two years at Arizona before transferring to UTSA as a safety. He logged 10 tackles and one forced fumble last year and will likely be asked to take on a bigger role in 2020.

SaVion Harris - Harris joined the team from the JUCO ranks last year. Started the the first six games of 2019. Ended up playing in eleven game recording 38 tackles and 1 interception. As one of the three lone seniors at the safety spot look for him to try and lock down one of the starting spots.

Dexter Myers - The California native transferred from Oregon last year. He only saw action in four games primarily on special teams. It is hard to project his impact on this unit, but he gives a very young group a veteran they can rely on.

Dadrian Taylor - Taylor has slowly seen his role increase on this team. Played in ten games last year recording nine tackles including an interception. With the lack of uncertainty at safety Taylor could see himself with a pretty big role in 2020.

Kelechi Nwachuku - As a redshirt freshman Nwachuku saw action in all twelve games. He went on to start six of those games recording 36 tackles, one tackle for a loss and three pass breakups. The McAllen product is likely to feature in next weeks depth chart.

Rashad Wisdom - Wisdom's freshman season went about as well as one could expect. A Conference USA All-Freshman Team selection, Wisdom made twelve starts recording 31 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown. Has quickly become a leader for not only this defense, but this team. Expect big things from him this fall.

Jahmal Sam - Was the 4A Defensive Player of the Year coming out of Warren Easton in New Orleans. That translated well last year as he featured in all twelve games recording 23 tackles, 2 forced fumbles and half a tackle for a loss. Sam also started the final two games of 2019 at cornerback. His ability to play both safety and corner will be very valuable for a defense that needs play makers.

Jarrett Preston - Preston was recruited out of Ridge Point High to play linebacker, but has found his way to his more natural safety spot this year. Played in all twelve games last year primarily on special teams. The former three-star safety will get some playing time this year if he can adjust to the position move.

Je'Vaun Dabon - A late addition to the 2020 class, Dabon joins the Roadrunners after posting 19 tackles, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble in only thee games for Cypress Ridge. If he can acclimate quickly he could see the field in 2020.

Donyai Taylor - Brother of safety Dadrian Taylor, Donyai joins the team after a standout career at Shiner High School. Played on both sides of the ball in high school, posting 1,694 yards and 31 touchdowns on offense. On defense he recorded 116 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and 4 sacks. We won't even mention his stats in basketball and track. Needless to say, Taylor did it all for the Comanches.



Prediction:

The four sophomore safeties will be the key to success for this unit. Sam, Wisdom, Preston and Nwachuku have huge upside. They will hopefully step up and take charge of the safety spots UTSA will have success here. Not to say the upperclassmen can't handle the bulk of the snaps, but in a year that depth will be of utmost importance UTSA will need everyone to contribute.