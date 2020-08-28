As football inches closer, we begin previewing position groups getting you ready for week one (against whoever that might be). Today we'll be taking a look at the running backs.

Analysis:

This offense will succeed or fail on the back(s) of this group. McCormick enters his second year as one of the top running backs in the conference. Behind him, Brenden Brady looks to bounce back and challenge for the top running back spot after what seemed to be an injury riddled season. B.J. Daniels looks to go out with a bang for his senior season.

If those three can stay healthy behind an offensive line that looks to be improved on the interior, they could surprise some people in C-USA.

B.J. Daniels - Has been a staple of UTSA's special teams the last few years, but has not been able to contribute in a big way at running back. If he is to make the impact many think he is capable of the time is now. The new staff and playbook might offer the change Daniels needs to make his senior season a memorable one.

Kadari Johnson - His patience finally paid off. The transfer from Saginaw Valley State took a risk coming to San Antonio but was rewarded this week getting put on scholarship.

Brenden Brady - If you are looking around the roster for a breakout candidate Brady might be your man. Has rushed for 505 yards and 3 touchdowns during his first two years. I think even Brady would tell you that is probably below what he expected at this point in his career. He seems to be 100% healthy, and with a new staff Brady will look to take a bite out of McCormick's carries.

Sincere McCormick - Expectations are high for McCormick heading into his second year. If a full 12 games are played in 2020 I think it is safe to say a 1K yard season should be his individual goal. Brady might split the load with McCormick a bit more, but if UTSA runs the ball as much as we think they will, there should be plenty of carries to go around for all the running backs.

Jaylon Lott - We should see both true freshman running backs on the field this year. The four-game redshirt rule is still in play to my knowledge, meaning that true freshmen can play four games and still keep their year of eligibility. As for Lott, I think he has great upside, but will need a year to get acclimated to the college game.

Kaedric Cobbs - Has been singled out by Jeff Traylor a few times this fall camp. Bodes well for Cobbs' future. A crowded backfield in front of him in 2020 might limit his carries.

Prediction:

This has to be UTSA's best rushing attack since 2016 with Jarveon Williams and Jalen Rhodes. That year saw Rhodes and Williams rush for about 1,800 yards with huge games against Southern Miss and Middle Tennessee. I think McCormick, Brady, and Daniels can surpass that 1,800 yard mark this upcoming season.

McCormick will likely get the bulk of the carries, but look for Brady to get an increased workload in 2020. That will ultimately help McCormick and this team as the season wears on.