As football inches closer we begin previewing position groups getting you ready for week one (against whoever that might be). Today will be taking a look at the quarterbacks.

Analysis:

Jeff Traylor will inherit what appears to be a very talented quarterbacks room. Luckily for Traylor and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney they all bring something different to the table in the race for the QB1 job.

Aside from just the overall talent the Roadrunners have four quarterbacks that have started FBS football. That is something that not many teams say they have. It will be up to Jeff Traylor, Barry Lunney and the rest of the staff to unlock their potential.

Frank Harris - When healthy Harris is one of UTSA's most explosive weapons on offense there is not doubt about that. His ability to extend plays with his feet gives him an extra dimension that others might not have. Harris might not have the biggest arm of the group, but he makes up for some of that with his accuracy and touch on his passes.

Josh Adkins - His experience is a welcomed addition to the quarterback room. The experience he gained at New Mexico State might give him an edge up since this is a new coaching staff and playbook for everyone. Adkins has a good arm and is able to move around in the pocket surprisingly well.

Lowell Narcisse - It is easy to forget Narcisse was only a sophomore last year. What stood out the most in 2019 was his improvement from his first game to the last. Things seemed to slow down for Narcissse at the end of 2019. If he continues his progression he will be right in the mix for the starting job this fall.

Jordan Weeks - Is the wild card of the group of quarterbacks with experience. Has a big arm, but has yet to put it all together. With a new staff and playbook this might be the change that he needed to take the next step in his development.

Suddin Sapien - Took a redshirt year in 2019 and will likely need another year before he is in the conversation for significant playing time. He has the tools to be a good quarterback for this offense,. It will be about development from Sapien in 2020.

Cameron Peters - Will take a similar path to Sapien. Peters will need at the very least a redshirt year before you can really seeing him vying for playing time.

Prediction:

This will be one of the most highly competitive quarterback battles in UTSA's history. There are four player that could realistically get the starting nod in 2020.

For me personally the odds on favorite is Frank Harris. He does not have the biggest arm, but his accuracy and ability to escape the pocket give him a distinct advantage over the other candidates. It all really depends on how the four performed during fall camp. It won't be an easy decision for Traylor, and that is a good thing. There is, for the first time an abundance of talent at the quarterback spot. Something that not many coaches that have come through UTSA could say.