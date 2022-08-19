Fall Preview: Offensive Line
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
As football inches closer, we begin previewing position groups getting you ready for week one. Today we'll be taking a look at the offensive line.
Free 30-Days | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram
OFFENSIVE LINE - 15 scholarships used
SR - Makai Hart, Kevin Davis, Ahofitu Maka, Ernesto Almaraz, Terrell Haynes
JR - Demetris Allen, Payne He'bert
SO - Venly Tatafu
FR - Ronnie Garza, River Gordon, Luke Lapeze, Kamron Scott, Robert Rigsby, Deandre Marshall, Ben Rios
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news