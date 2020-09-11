As football inches closer, we begin previewing position groups getting you ready for week one (against whoever that might be). Today we'll be taking a look at the defensive linemen.

Analysis:

With the move to an odd man front it is hard to really analyze how this group will line up. That is why we decided to just preview the defensive line instead of just the ends and nose guards.

This unit boasts arguably two of the teams best players in Jaylon Haynes and Lorenzo Dantzler. It is yet to be see how they and rest of the talented linemen will line up, but the 1st team talent is there. Now depth is a whole other issue that will be dive into later on.

Lorenzo Dantzler - Played in all 12 games last year recording 22 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks. Dantzler transferred to UTSA via. East Mississippi Community College in 2018 and has been one of the more consistent members of this defense. Now entering his senior year he with Haynes will anchor the new odd man front UTSA is implementing.

Jaylon Haynes - The Wharton product was an Honorable mention All-Conference USA least year. He recorded 40 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss and 2 sacks in 12 games. Haynes enters 2020 as one of the best players in the conference and one of the leaders of this team. If he continues his upward trajectory expect him to have a monster year anchoring the defensive line.

Brandon Matterson - The Brandeis product appeared in in 9 games last year registering 13 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss and 1 forced fumble. Matterson will likely be asked to a play a big role at nose guard this year. Standing at 6'2", 300 lbs, he is built for that nose guard spot UTSA is implement this year.

Kevin Nelson - Nelson played sparingly in all 12 games last year, recording 7 tackles and 1 fumble recovery. This year he will be asked to man the nose guard spot. With depth lacking at that position Nelson will be a vital part of the defensive line rotation.

Zachary Gilson - The Sachse product has not seen any action during his first two years at UTSA. That will likely change this year as it is hard to imagine how every scholarship player does not see some type of game action. Gilson is listed at 6'5", 235 lbs, if he has managed to bulk up to the 250 range he should be primed for playing time this year.

Peter Gray - Similar career path as Gilson, Gray has not seen a ton of action in his two years at UTSA. Some of that was due to injury, so expect for him to be a part of the rotation this year.

Trumane Bell - Bell is one of the more intriguing players on this team. Appeared in all 12 games last year and was a key member of the special teams unit. He has yet to make a big impact on the defensive side of the ball though. If there is a player that might benefit from a coaching staff change it might be Bell. Had crazy numbers his senior year posting 60 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss and 15 sacks for Lake Highlands High. If he can find a home as an odd man front defensive end he might begin to live up to his three start ranking.

Christian Clayton - Will be asked to fill in at nose guard most likely. Clayton impressed in his three games last year. With the lack of depth at nose guard he will get plenty of snaps this year.

Walker Baty - One of the top recruits of Jeff Traylor's first class. Baty impressed during fall camp, but did deal with some injuries. It will be seen if he has recovered to the point of getting significant playing time. If and when he is healthy it is safe to say he will get playing time.

Prediction:

Quality depth will be the issue here. You know to expect with Dantzler and Haynes, but what comes after them will be just as instrumental to the success of this defense.

I think you will see Dantzler and Haynes man the end spots for now. Brandon Matterson or Christian Clayton will likely get the start at nose guard week 1. That will likely change as the season progresses, but for now I think that is how they will lineup.



