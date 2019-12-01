For some of the UTSA fanbase Christmas came early on Sunday. For others there was shock and surprise. The yearlong argument among the fanbase over whether Frank Wilson should be given another year or shown the door was settled by Athletic Director Lisa Campos. Her decision was to show Frank Wilson the door after four years and a 19-29 record.

"I want to thank Coach Wilson for his efforts on behalf of the football program and the university, and for his commitment to his student-athletes,” Campos said in a statement on Sunday. "As only the second head coach in our history, Coach Wilson continued to build on the foundation of a young football program and we are grateful for his contributions to UTSA.”

Whether or not you sided with those who wanted to see him go or with those who wanted to give him another year what's done is done. Before we look ahead to what the future holds we should remember that Frank Wilson might not have gotten enough wins in the final two years of his tenure but his influence on the program went beyond the record on the field.

While Frank Wilson was head coach there weren't many, if any, stories coming out of UTSA players getting in trouble with academics or the law. In four years of covering Wilson's program we at Birds Up interviewed a lot of players. Whenever they were asked about what Wilson expected from them the vast majority answered with some form of "do what is best for the team, not for yourself."

That is something that the next head coach will have to try and keep going. The next coach will need to instill in every player the importance of the team, not individual accomplishments.

Those of us who have followed the program from its infancy can remember the state of the program at the end of 2015. It was similar to where it is in 2019. In the two previous seasons (2014 and 2015, 2018 and 2019) the program had won seven games and lost 17 games. Those two seasons of seven combined wins had come following two successful seasons. In 2012 and 2013 the Roadrunners had gone 8-4 and 7-5 but were still transitioning to FBS so couldn't make a bowl.

In 2016 the Roadrunners went 6-7 and lost in their first ever bowl game. They entered 2017 with the belief they could make another bowl game. The 2017 season opener will remain one of the great unknowns or what ifs of UTSA football. The originally scheduled opener with Houston was cancelled because of Hurricane Harvey. UTSA only played 11 games that season and went 6-5 but all five of those losses were in conference play and when the musical chairs of bowl invites ended UTSA was without an invite. If they play Houston that year, do they win that game, if they win the game at the end of the season they are 7-5 and would have made two bowls in a row.

Alas it wasn't meant to be. 2018 and 2019 followed and now here the Roadrunners are, having finished nine seasons in program history, eight seasons at the FBS level and searching for their third head coach.

At some point the Roadrunners might have to let a coach work through the slumps, otherwise they could become a revolving door of coaches and that leads to lack of consistency that then builds upon itself until before long a program with promise falls into a repetition of mediocrity.