Dulles Offensive Lineman Enjoyed His Time on Campus
I had some time to catch up with Isaiah Hookfin, the offensive lineman out of Dulles. Isaiah told me that he has really enjoyed his recruitment so far, and that he has been offered from schools such as Alcorn, Southern Miss, ULM, La Tech, University of New Mexico, Wyoming, UTSA, Texas State and UofH. Obviously, he has really started to rack up some good offers throughout his process. He says he mainly hears from Texas State and UTSA.
