At 5'10” and a shade over 200 pounds, David Glasco II does not look physically imposing. However, once he put on the blue, orange, and white of UTSA, he played like a giant! A true homegrown talent, Glasco came to UTSA as one a member of the original recruiting class that took part in the fabled practice year. Few players meant more to the offense in the first few seasons of the Roadrunners program as he left the school as the leader in virtually every rushing statistic.

While the former Wagner Thunderbird has seen several of his records eclipsed by former rival (though he calls him a “younger brother” now) Jarveon Williams – current starter Jalen Rhodes is also closing in on Glasco's touchdown record – he will forever has his name etched on the all-time roster of UTSA greats. While he has moved on from UTSA, he will always be a Roadrunner.

He recently took some time from his busy schedule – seriously, he is BUSY; Glasco is a full-time law student, co-owner of the Xquisite beauty and barbershop in Universal City and working on his fourth book – to talk about the Hammer Bowl, the vision of Larry Coker, and the brotherhood of UTSA.