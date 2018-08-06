I had the chance to chat it up and get to know Mykol Clark, the very talented defensive end out of Crowley, Texas. Clark told me that his recruiting process has been great and that is truly a blessing to be hearing from the schools that he hears from. He currently holds six offers from schools like Tulane, UTSA, Central Arkansas, Louisiana Tech, New Mexico State and Texas State. He is rated as a 5.5 3 star recruit, and he measures in at 6'4" and weighs in at about 220 pounds.