Cloud 9-and-0 for UTSA
UTSA gets to nine wins for the first time in program history with a dominant win over UTEP in El Paso
Prior to November 6, 2021 nine wins had eluded UTSA in every single season they had played football. The closest UTSA ever came to nine wins was in 2012 when they finished 8-4 but all four of those losses were by double digits. In other words, they'd never been this close to reaching nine wins in a season.
On a cool night in El Paso the Roadrunners reached the previously unreachable. With a 44-23 win over the UTEP Miners, UTSA improved its 2021 record to 9-0 and 5-0 in Conference USA. The Roadrunners also got to five wins in a conference season for the fourth time in program history.
"It's getting surreal," UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor said of the undefeated start after the game. "We can deny it and say we don't pay attention to it but that just sounds crazy."
The Roadrunners got to 9-0 in front of a raucous Sun Bowl crowd of over 31,000. At one point Traylor had to call a timeout to settle the emotions of the team.
"Frisky would be the nicest way I could describe this game. The crowd was so into this game," Traylor said. "The fans didn't go away until late and that team didn't go away at all. That's a good team over there."
UTSA never trailed against UTEP and scored on every possession except the final one when they ran out the clock on the game. The Roadrunner offense racked up 562 yards against a UTEP defense that had been relatively stingy this season. UTSA did fall 38 yards short of matching the total yardage racked up last season against the Miners.
As has often been the case this season Frank Harris put on an award-winning display of quarterbacking. On Saturday night in El Paso, Harris completed 22 passes out of 34 attempts for 286 yards and two touchdowns. Both of Harris's touchdowns were caught by Zakhari Franklin who led the Roadrunners with 10 catches for 114 yards.
Sincere McCormick carried the ball 21 times for 169 yards and one touchdown. McCormick's touchdown came on a 75 yard run on the Roadrunners second play of the game. With 14:43 remaining in the first quarter UTSA led 7-0.
"As good as we've ever been offensively," Traylor said. "Frank was unbelievable."
UTSA then added a pair of Hunter Duplessis field goals to go up 13-0 before UTEP got on the board with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Hardison to Tyrin Smith at the 5:21 mark of the first quarter. The Miners missed the extra point and settled for a 13-6 deficit.
The Roadrunners added another field goal at the end of the first quarter to take a 16-6 lead.
UTEP drove down field on their next possession but stalled at the UTSA 20 and then missed a 37-yard field goal with 8:56 left in the second quarter.
UTSA had better luck as they drove 80 yards and scored a touchdown on the first Frank Harris rushing touchdown of the night. Duplessis added the extra point and UTSA led 23-6 with 5:03 left in the second quarter.
The Miners punted on their next possession as the Roadrunner defense continued to make life difficult for Hardison.
UTSA took possession of the ball at their own 20 with 2:43 left before halftime, but the drive started with a false start penalty against the Roadrunners. The Roadrunners were un-phased as they drove down field and the drive ended with the first touchdown from Harris to Franklin, a seven yard score with 0:27 left in the quarter.
It wasn't the end of the scoring in the first half. UTEP drove down to the UTSA 32 and kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired to cut the Roadrunner lead to 30-9.
UTEP received the opening kickoff of the third quarter. The Miners then drove all the way to the UTSA three yard line. It looked like the hosts might cut into the Roadrunner lead even more but UTSA's defense made a goal-line stand and forced UTEP into a turnover on downs at the Roadrunner four.
UTSA then drove 96 yards in 13 plays. The 13th play was a seven-yard touchdown pass from Harris to Franklin with 4:13 left in the third quarter. The Roadrunners lead had grown to 37-9 and that ninth win began to look closer to becoming a reality.
The Miners scored on their next drive with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Hardison to Smith. UTEP added the extra point to cut the UTSA lead to 37-16 with 28 seconds left in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter UTSA scored their final touchdown of the night when Frank Harris scored on a three-yard run. There was 10:45 remaining in the game but UTSA led 44-16 and the Miner fans began to make their way to the exits.
Those who left early missed out on seeing the Miners final touchdown of the night when Hardison connected with Justin Garrett for a seven yard score with 6:42 left in the fourth quarter.
UTSA then ran out the remaining time on the clock to depart the Sun City with the ninth victory of the 2021 season. The Roadrunners also improved to 5-0 all-time in El Paso. With the move to the American scheduled for July 2023 this might be the last time UTSA plays at UTEP for some time to come.
"These kids are 9-0. That's crazy," Traylor said. "This has been an incredible ride."
The incredible ride continues for the Roadrunners. There are three games remaining on the regular season schedule as well as a possible berth in the Conference USA Championship game and a bowl game toward the end of December.
Now the Roadrunners will return to the Alamodome to try for another high plateau, a 10th win of the season. UTSA will also try for its sixth conference win, a mark that has only been reached once before, back in 2013.
That will be for next week. For now, on the first weekend of November, the Roadrunners are one of four remaining undefeated teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision of Division I. Let that sink in for a moment.
|Year
|Result
|
Sept. 21, 2013
|
UTSA 32
UTEP 13
|
Oct. 3, 2015
|
UTSA 25
UTEP 6
|
Oct. 28, 2017
|
UTSA 31
UTEP 14
|
Oct. 5, 2019
|
UTSA 26
UTEP 16
|
Nov. 6, 2021
|
UTSA 44
UTEP 23
