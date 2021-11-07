Cloud 9-and-0 for UTSA

Prior to November 6, 2021 nine wins had eluded UTSA in every single season they had played football. The closest UTSA ever came to nine wins was in 2012 when they finished 8-4 but all four of those losses were by double digits. In other words, they'd never been this close to reaching nine wins in a season.

On a cool night in El Paso the Roadrunners reached the previously unreachable. With a 44-23 win over the UTEP Miners, UTSA improved its 2021 record to 9-0 and 5-0 in Conference USA. The Roadrunners also got to five wins in a conference season for the fourth time in program history.

"It's getting surreal," UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor said of the undefeated start after the game. "We can deny it and say we don't pay attention to it but that just sounds crazy."

The Roadrunners got to 9-0 in front of a raucous Sun Bowl crowd of over 31,000. At one point Traylor had to call a timeout to settle the emotions of the team.

"Frisky would be the nicest way I could describe this game. The crowd was so into this game," Traylor said. "The fans didn't go away until late and that team didn't go away at all. That's a good team over there."

UTSA never trailed against UTEP and scored on every possession except the final one when they ran out the clock on the game. The Roadrunner offense racked up 562 yards against a UTEP defense that had been relatively stingy this season. UTSA did fall 38 yards short of matching the total yardage racked up last season against the Miners.

As has often been the case this season Frank Harris put on an award-winning display of quarterbacking. On Saturday night in El Paso, Harris completed 22 passes out of 34 attempts for 286 yards and two touchdowns. Both of Harris's touchdowns were caught by Zakhari Franklin who led the Roadrunners with 10 catches for 114 yards.

Sincere McCormick carried the ball 21 times for 169 yards and one touchdown. McCormick's touchdown came on a 75 yard run on the Roadrunners second play of the game. With 14:43 remaining in the first quarter UTSA led 7-0.

"As good as we've ever been offensively," Traylor said. "Frank was unbelievable."

UTSA then added a pair of Hunter Duplessis field goals to go up 13-0 before UTEP got on the board with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Hardison to Tyrin Smith at the 5:21 mark of the first quarter. The Miners missed the extra point and settled for a 13-6 deficit.

The Roadrunners added another field goal at the end of the first quarter to take a 16-6 lead.

UTEP drove down field on their next possession but stalled at the UTSA 20 and then missed a 37-yard field goal with 8:56 left in the second quarter.

UTSA had better luck as they drove 80 yards and scored a touchdown on the first Frank Harris rushing touchdown of the night. Duplessis added the extra point and UTSA led 23-6 with 5:03 left in the second quarter.

The Miners punted on their next possession as the Roadrunner defense continued to make life difficult for Hardison.

UTSA took possession of the ball at their own 20 with 2:43 left before halftime, but the drive started with a false start penalty against the Roadrunners. The Roadrunners were un-phased as they drove down field and the drive ended with the first touchdown from Harris to Franklin, a seven yard score with 0:27 left in the quarter.

It wasn't the end of the scoring in the first half. UTEP drove down to the UTSA 32 and kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired to cut the Roadrunner lead to 30-9.