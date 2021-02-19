BirdsUp - Class of 23 Gems: Lonnie Adkism

Originally hailing from the state of Kansas. Now in Corpus Christi , there is an incredible prospect just realizing his potential at the high school level in the Lone Star state at Roy Miller high school and his name is Lonnie Adkism. “ My freshman year I wasn’t really that good and I didn’t take football that seriously.” An honest assessment of himself and efforts in his freshman year at Roy Miller High School. With 91 catches 21 Touchdowns and 1,776 yard sophomore campaign the lights came on for the 6 foot 1 inch 180 pound highlight reel talent from south Texas.

“My Dad, my brothers and looking up to Davante Adams got me in the right mindset for this season and going forward. I really love football.” Said Lonnie on his dramatic improvement. “I think people knew what to expect from Andrew because he’s a great quarterback, but they weren’t expecting anything from me so I had to go and prove em wrong.” That he surely did, as he account for more than 1/3rd of the Texas High school all time leading passer above 4A football classification great Andrew Body.

When asked what play defines him as player and stands out in his mind “Against Calallen I broke 4 tackles after juking a player. I didn’t think I was going to score but I just kept trying and I scored.” Being 1 of 5 brothers in his family it comes naturally to keep competing every play for the young Buccaneer. Going into his junior year being an upperclassmen and becoming a leader” We have quite a few leaders retuning.I look to set the tone and bring the energy on offense to make sure my team has the right mindset going into every game. I push my guys hard.”

Not only motivating his team he knows he has a lot to improve on himself and doesn’t see a ceiling for his abilities “My footwork needs to be better and getting off the press. I work on those things most definitely! That’s where I also study Davante Adams cause I like how he breaks down defenses with his routes.” Always looking to get stronger as well Adkism says he loves the weight room and its a hobby for him outside of being on the field. Which is an added plus given that he also plays at Safety on the defensive side of the ball. He also had multiple big plays in this past season play off run which included a very special sequence of plays, in which he made an Interception and then on the very next play caught a touchdown to give the Buccs a double digit lead in their victory over at the time state ranked #2 Lampasas.

A look at Lonnie’s hudl film will show you a clinic of routes and high level catching ability in many situations. A clutch performer who is just tapping into his potential. The sky is the limit for the young Lonnie Adkism. Another Great on the rise from Roy Miller High School in Corpus Christi he finished the year number 1 in the state and 2nd in the Nation for receiving yards.At the current moment he holds 1 offer from UTSA.

Lonnie Adkism is not currently ranked in the Rivals system.