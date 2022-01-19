Begin to learn 24's from the 210

This is a glimpse into the future of the San Antonio High school football scene. If you're ever attending a High school game and want to know who are the guys to keep an eye on I will begin dropping those names. Here are a few to start to learn for next seasons juniors or class of 2024!

An incredible talent on offense and special teams for the Clemens Buffalo. Freddie Dubose has the capability to be the top player in the class for 2024 in San Antonio. He showed flashes of speed, strength, great catch ability and home run ability after the catch. Is a threat at all times on kickoff and punt return. With a great work ethic to match athleticism he can definitely be a monster with some consistency. Currently holds offers from UTSA and Texas Tech.

A physical specimen as a sophomore the 200 lb linebacker has good hips with speed and is an explosive tackler. He also has skills on the offensive side of the ball with good hands and could be a trick play/ in and out player on offense. With continued growth he definitely continues the line of solid linebackers coming from the Judson program.

Size and Athleticism on the defensive line attributes all schools look for and San Antonio Madison Defensive End has both. While being very green and maturing at the moment and learning the game, Stanton is still a presence and disturbance for offenses in district 28-6A. Shows good first step ,strength and physicality. As everything begins to gel for the young man, his ceiling will definitely increase.

First year on varsity the Roughriders tailback made his presence felt when he stepped on the scene his sophomore year. Carroll had 167 carries 989 yards rushing with 8 touchdowns and no fumbles along with 101 receiving yards 1 touchdown. With a year under his belt and speed to burn, Brennan is a shifty patient runner with home run capability. Has good hands and should get more targets in the passing game.

Coming off of a roller coaster season of injuries and beginning with high expectations. The Broncos signal caller is one to watch for a breakout season. There were definitely ocular moments of evidence of JC being the guy to take control. With a larger sample of varsity play and a off season grind to develop further upon returning for his Junior year Evans is a talent to be on the lookout for. He was 64-104 for 770 yards 9 TD's and 2 Ints his sophomore season.

The Warren Warriors Antonio Meza, is a name I've been waiting to see at the varsity level for a few years now. Last year as sophomore he got some time at Warren where he went 67-117 for 783 yards 4 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He's on one of the younger teams in the district some time together will do all parties a big boost going into next season. Antonio will surely be competing and improving this off season with elite talent with (Louisiana Bootleggers 7v7) and return better and stronger for the Warren program.

The young Sophomore quarterback stepped in due to attrition and put together a 1,000 yard season with 15 touchdown passes. Shows good anticipation on passes and has talent around him that he can help stand out. Nathan led a scrappy team who he himself with an off season of work along with his underclassmen team mates can be a district threat for seasons to come.

The patient and polished run style tailback from Veterans Memorial is a good prospect out of the 210. He has good vision and runs at great angles to avoid defenders and uses his speed to get to the outside or set up his blockers for long runs. He doesn't shy away from contact and is a finisher at the end of the carry. Very savvy runner at a young age. James had 1,026 yards on 162 carries and 12 rushing touchdowns as a sophomore.