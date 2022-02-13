Basketball Update 2.13.22

UTSA men's basketball drops four straight to start February. Roadrunner women's team

Jacob Germany had another double-double in the loss against Western Kentucky on Saturday, scoring 26 points and 11 rebounds (Stephen Whitaker)

UTSA's basketball teams have entered the final month of the regular season. For both the men's and women's teams the season will end at the Conference USA tournament scheduled for March 8-12 at the Star in Frisco. As the teams reached the mid point of February both were experiencing losing streaks. The Roadrunner men have lost five in a row since their win over FIU near the end of last month. The Roadrunner women have lost three in a row and had one game postponed so far in the month of February. Even if the Roadrunners haven't been able to find victories so far in February both teams have shown glimpses of teams that could win some games. Both teams will be hoping that those glimpses can turn into actual wins in the last month of the season.

Men's team nearly pulls off upset of Western Kentucky

UTSA's men's team is going into the final week of a three week stretch to start February where all but one of their games was on the road. The Roadrunners began the month with a road-trip to North Texas, Rice and a makeup of what was to have originally been the conference opener at Middle Tennessee. UTSA opened the road trip on Feb. 3 at Rice. In the game against the Owls, the Roadrunners had five players score in double-figures. It wasn't enough as the Owls pulled away late in the second half to beat UTSA 91-78. Jacob Germany led the Roadrunners with 20 points. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah scored 15 and Darius McNeill had 12 points. Jordan Ivy Curry and Lachlan Bofinger were the other Roadrunners in double figures with 10 points apiece. Two days later the Roadrunners went from the gulf coast of Texas to just below the Red River when they traveled to Denton to face the conference leaders, North Texas. UTSA's road woes continued in Denton. The Roadrunners started the game 3-of-20 shooting and fell 69-45. Ivy Curry was the only Roadrunner in double figures, finishing with 15 points. On Feb. 7 the Roadrunners went to Murfreesboro to face Middle Tennessee in a makeup of a game originally scheduled to open the conference season back on December 30. Middle Tennessee entered the game having not lost at home this season. Despite the Roadrunners' efforts, the Blue Raiders made sure they were still undefeated at home this season as they defeated UTSA 84-75. Ivy Curry once again led the Roadrunners with 19 points. Germany scored 16 points and Dhieu Deing finished with 14 points. UTSA was off from Feb. 7 until Feb. 12 when they welcomed Western Kentucky to the Convocation Center. The game had been originally scheduled for Sunday but because WKU has a makeup game on Feb. 14 the conference moved the UTSA-WKU game back a day to the 12th. The Roadrunners had their best performance in a couple of weeks as they went toe to toe with the Hilltoppers for the entire game and even erased a couple of double-digit deficits. UTSA held a lead late in the second half but the Hilltoppers closed the game on a 9-2 run to leave with a 71-65 win. Germany led the Roadrunners with a double-double, 26 points and 11 rebounds. Erik Czumbel was the other Roadrunner in double figures against WKU, finishing with 14 points. The loss to WKU was UTSA's 18th this season. This is the seventh time in UTSA's 41 seasons of basketball that the Roadrunners have lost 18 or more games in a season. UTSA will be back on the road for the final road trip of the regular season this weekend when they travel to face Southern Miss on Thursday night and Louisiana Tech on Saturday night. The Roadrunner men will next play at home on Feb. 24 when they host UAB to begin a three-game homestand to close out the regular season.

The women's team endures three-game losing streak

UTSA's women's team opened the month of February with a two-game homestand against Rice and North Texas that ended up being a one-game homestand after the Rice game was postponed. On Feb. 5 the Roadrunners hosted North Texas in the Convocation Center. The early going was back and forth as the two teams traded the lead a couple of times in the first quarter. North Texas took the lead late in the first quarter and then built the lead in the second quarter on their way to a 70-57 win over the Roadrunners. Chantel Govan led the Roadrunners with 12 points. Jadyn Pimentel scored 11 points in the loss against North Texas. UTSA hit the road on Feb. 7 when they traveled to Hattiesburg for a makeup game with Southern Miss. The game with the Golden Eagles had originally been scheduled for Jan 6. The Roadrunners and Golden Eagles played a close game, swapping the lead back and forth. UTSA was able to force overtime before Southern Miss took a 60-57 victory out of the contest. Elyssa Coleman was the leading Roadrunner scorer with 14 points against Southern Miss. Pimentel scored 10 points. On Sunday, UTSA was in Bowling Green to take on the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers. The Roadrunners held the lead for 19 minutes and 34 seconds of the game compared to 17 minutes for the Lady Toppers but a late rally by WKU allowed the hosts to pull out an 81-70 win. Queen Ulabo led the Roadrunners with 12 points. Hailey Atwood scored 11 points and Coleman scored 10 points. UTSA will be home this weekend when they host Southern MIss on Thursday and Louisiana Tech on Saturday. Unless the Rice game postponed on Feb. 3 is made up, the game against Louisiana Tech will be the Roadrunners final home game of the 2021-22 season.