BirdsUp - Army marches to the Dome

Odds are the Black Knights won't be adding a fourth Heisman this year. That doesn't mean they won't be a tough out. UTSA will certainly have its work cut out going against an Army ground attack that churns up yards like General Sherman marching through Georgia.

Army also has three Heisman Trophy winners in its history. The first Heisman winner, Doc Blanchard, even lived in the San Antonio area until his death in 2009.

Football began at Army in 1890 after the Cadets were challenged to a game by Navy. Army lost that first game but since then they've done more winning than losing. The Black Knights (they alternated between Cadets and Black Knights until 1998) will head to the Alamodome this weekend sporting an all-time record of 701-527-51. When it comes to football in San Antonio Army is 1-2 all-time but both of those losses came against Notre Dame. Maybe UTSA should put on gold helmets on Saturday. It might throw Army off into thinking their playing Notre Dame.

Army, or the U.S. Military Academy opened in West Point in 1802. There was already a fort there dating back to before the revolution so it seemed like a good place to put a military academy. Over the next 90 years the Army helped the country manifest destiny across the continent before starting football in 1890. Among the accomplishments of the Army in the years before starting football was giving the Alamo two things: a roof and its distinctive bell shaped top.

The Black Knights will enter UTSA with a 4-1 record and are one win away from matching their win total from 2019 when they went 5-8. The longer history of Army is one of periods of greatness and periods of not-so-greatness.

Ok, maybe not that long but Army continues its tradition of running a triple option that when done well leaves both defenses and opposing fans with their heads spinning trying to find who has the ball.

Since then UTSA has been on the road in back-to-back weeks against UAB and BYU. Though they were double-digit underdogs in both games, the Roadrunners more than held their own in both Birmingham and Provo. Now the Roadrunners return home to face an Army team that it seems like hasn't thrown a forward pass since the Air Force broke off as its own military branch in 1947.

Things have changed since the last time UTSA was in the Alamodome. It was back on September 25 and the Roadrunners were walking off the field with a win over Middle Tennessee State and a 3-0 record on the season.

There are a lot of traditions in college football. One of those is the service academies and their triple option offenses. Through five games this year Army has picked up 1555 yards on the ground and just 278 yards through the air. According to the Army media guide, the Black Knights are just 83 yards away from tying the school record for fewest passing yards in a season set back in 2017.

It's possible they move past that total on Saturday but not probable. Just look at last season against UTSA when the Black Knights only threw for 18 yards. Of course the Black Knights never trailed in that game.

This season the Black Knights have started 4-1 and are outscoring opponents 158-63. Their first two games were wins over Middle Tennessee and Louisiana-Monroe. Army lost at Cincinnati in their third game but have rebounded to beat Abilene Christian and The Citadel. This week is only the second road game for the Black Knights so far this season.

Army has used two different quarterbacks so far this season. Christian Anderson has been the leader of the quarterbacks with 239 yards on 55 carries and three touchdowns. Jemel Jones has run for 237 yards on 41 carries and three touchdowns. The Black Knights leading rusher this season has been Tyrell Robinson with 264 yards on 25 carries. Robinson has yet to find the endzone so far this season.

Sandon McCoy leads the Black Knights with five rushing touchdowns along with 148 yards on 41 carries. Jakobi Buchanan is the fourth Black Knight with over 200 yards rushing as he has picked up 211 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries.

Anderson and Jones have also split the limited passing duties of the Black Knight offense. Anderson has completed 11 of 28 pass attempts this season for 122 yards and thrown an interception. Jones has completed nine of 19 pass attempts for 156 yards and both of the Black Knights passing touchdowns. Jones also has thrown two interceptions.

The Black Knights leading receiver is Michael Roberts with 94 yards and a touchdown on six catches this season.

That is the challenge facing the Roadrunners. If they can contain the Black Knights triple option they will have a chance to pull off the victory. If Army replicates the success they had in the game last season it could be a long afternoon for UTSA. One thing going for UTSA is they are in a better position than they were when Army came to town last year.

Even in their last two games UTSA has played some of their best football in years. The experience of being in close games late will pay off down the road for the Roadrunners and it might start this week. The Roadrunners will be without Rashad Wisdom in the first half but if they can hold their own against Army like they did against UAB and BYU they could find themselves in position to notch another win. It's a far cry from what happened the last time UTSA and Army squared off on the Alamodome grass-tro-turf.

A year ago while the Black Knights rolled up and down the field they limited UTSA to just 51 yards on the ground. The Roadrunners finished with 209 yards passing. There is something different about this year's Roadrunner team. The new coaching staff and the results on the field have created a growing sense of confidence among the team. Previous versions of the Roadrunners would not have been in the position they were against BYU last week.

Army is a good team but they have been helped by playing teams that are either lower level or not that good. UTSA has had a balance of good teams and not so good teams so far this season. Each week the Roadrunners have shown improvement. They will be carrying a little momentum from the trip to Provo.

The key to winning on Saturday will be to keeping that momentum going. The best way to do that might be to win the time of possession battle. If UTSA can score first or win the time of possession they will have a chance to pull off the victory and move to 4-2 through the first six games for the first time since 2017. A win on Saturday would also allow UTSA to match the win total from last year.

It will be close but I see the Roadrunners taking the victory on Saturday.

PREDICTION: UTSA 27 Army 24