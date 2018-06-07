Arlington Bowie Lineman Enjoys His Visit
I had a chance to chat it up with Thalen Robinson, the big OL out of Arlington Bowie. Robinson tells me that the recruiting process has been great for him thus far. He also told me that he’s been told that the process started late for him, but that has no effect on him whatsoever. Other than the schools that he’s already been offered by, he says he mainly hears from UTSA, Boston College, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Minnesota. He’s definitely got some big time offers, and that’s no surprise because he is a big and talented offensive lineman, he stands at 6’7” and weighs in at around 315.
