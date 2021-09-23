Another blue team from Tennessee

One week after coming three and a half minutes short of a second straight shutout victory, the UTSA Roadrunners are packing the 2-1-0 Triangle of Toughness and hitting the road to the Volunteer State.

This weekend the Roadrunners are bringing their 3-0 record to the Liberty Bowl Stadium in Memphis where the host Memphis Tigers also claim ownership of a 3-0 record. A fourth win will be up for grabs for both teams. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. and will be shown on ESPNU.

UTSA will fly to Memphis for the game but for those who might want to go the old fashioned route, the drive from the Alamodome to the Liberty Bowl is just 731 miles in a northeasterly direction. It's about the same distance from the Alamodome to New Mexico Stadium in Albuquerque (Site of UTSA's first bowl game appearance). The drive from San Antonio to Memphis, if stretched along I-10 in Texas would get you from the Sabine river to 150 miles east of El Paso.

For those reading this in Memphis, if you wanted to go 731 miles to the northeast you would end up in Washington, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles southwest of Pittsburgh.

There are a lot of similarities between these two schools and the cities they are located in. Both schools have multiple campuses located in and around their home city. Both schools play in a stadium about two miles from one of their campuses.

Both Memphis and San Antonio are the second largest cities in their states and both are known for famous musicians and good barbecue. One famous musician even has ties to both cities. Johnny Cash recorded his first record in Memphis and served in San Antonio when he was in the Air Force.

If this game were to have a name, the Johnny Cash Bowl has a good ring to it. Now without further ado let us all fall in to a burning ring of fire, namely this game.

While UTSA has only been around since the late 60s, Memphis goes back to the early 20th century. When it first opened in the fall of 1912, Memphis was named the West Tennessee Normal School. The same state legislation that created Memphis also created Middle Tennessee, UTSA's opponent last week.

West Tennessee Normal School became West Tennessee State Teachers College in 1925. That name lasted until 1941 when it became known as Memphis State College. In 1957, Memphis State College became Memphis State University and in 1994 the name changed again to University of Memphis.

Memphis has fielded a football team since 1912, aside from the years of World War II. The team had no name until 1914 when Tigers was first used. It became the official name in 1939. Prior to that 'Tigers had been interchangeable with 'Blue and Gray Warriors' which was quite a nickname. Memphis chose blue and gray as school colors when it was founded as a way to symbolize the reuniting of the states after the Civil War.

All-time the Memphis Tigers are 513-521-33. Memphis has made 14 bowl games in its history, 12 of those having been in the 21st century. The Tigers have made seven straight bowl games dating back to 2014. Since 2011, the first year of UTSA football, Memphis is 77-53. More than half of those losses in that time came in the three seasons of 2011-13 when Memphis was 9-27.