An 11th season comparison

UTSA has finally reached its bye week in week nine of the 2021 football season. A year ago the Roadrunners went through the entire 2020 season without a scheduled bye week. Later this week we will look at UTSA's history in the games played before and after bye weeks.

For now let us take a moment to look back on how far the Roadrunners have come in the first eight games of the 2021 season. We will also compare where the Roadrunners 11th season stands among the 11 other Texas FBS schools' 11th seasons.

Nobody before the season could have guessed that UTSA would enter their week nine bye week with an 8-0 record. Most predictions would have said anywhere from 4-4 to 6-2. Ever since they knocked off Illinois in the season opener the Roadrunners have seemed to get better each week. UTSA football seems to be rolling fast like a beachball down a hill of oak and cedar.

It remains to be seen how UTSA's 11th season of football will end but one thing is certain. UTSA will finish its 11th season with more wins than any other Texas FBS school had in their 11th seasons. It would make sense that UTSA would have more games in its 11th season compared to the other 11 FBS schools as 10 of those 11 other schools played their 11th season before World War II. Only Houston, the next youngest FBS program in Texas after UTSA, played at least 10 games in its 11th season.

The first of the current 12-pack of Lone Star FBS Teams to play an 11th season was the Texas Longhorns. Texas played its 11th season back in 1903. Three weeks before the Wright Brothers made the first powered flight in human history, the Longhorns closed out their 11th season with a 5-1-2 record after a 29-6 win over Texas A&M.

Texas A&M became the next Texas school to complete an 11th season. Because the Aggies took off the 1895 season their 11th season didn't arrive until 1905. That year the Aggies went 7-2. Their only two losses were to the Longhorns and to the Pioneers of Kentucky University--which is now known as Transylvania University and not the University of Kentucky everyone thinks of. A fun fact of 1905 is that the Pioneers beat both A&M and Texas. No word on if they had "State Champions of Texas" shirts made.

TCU was the next school to experience an 11th season. The Horned Frogs 11th season came in 1908. TCU had taken a year off in 1900 after starting football in 1896. In 1908 TCU finished their 11th season with a 6-3 record. The Horned Frogs losses came to Texas, Texas A&M and Baylor. It was quite a year for the Revivalry between TCU and Baylor. The two schools played three times in 1908 as a form of holy trinity of football. TCU also played Trinity twice in 1908 although that was before Trinity moved from Waxahachie to San Antonio.

Speaking of Baylor. They were the next Texas school to experience an 11th season. The Bears had started football in 1899 but did not play in 1906 so their 11th season came in 1910. Baylor finished 1910 with a 6-1-1 record. The Bears only loss was a forfeit to Texas after the Bears left the field of a 6-6 tie at halftime because of a dispute with the referee.



Texas State in San Marcos became the sixth of the current Texas FBS schools to start football. The Bobcats of what was then known as Southwest Texas State Normal School started playing football in 1904. They then stopped playing football from 1905 to 1909 before starting back up in 1910. The Bobcats 11th season came in 1918 and it finished with a 4-2-1 record. Texas State started their 11th season 0-2 before going on a three-game winning streak. Their tie came against San Marcos Baptist Academy. It was a different time.