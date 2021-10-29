All-American Roadrunner: Ben Rios

More positives are in the future for the UTSA football program. Class of 2022 offensive lineman verbal commit Ben Rios from San Antonio Central Catholic High School announced his invitation and commitment to the NBC Sports All-American Bowl! Ben now becomes the 2nd Roadrunner ever to be a participant in the biggest All American bowl game, joining current Roadrunner Running Back Brenden Brady who was participated in the game in 2018.

"It is truly such an honor!" Rios said. "I was sent a text message first and then received a call from a couple men with the All-American Bowl." He explained. When asked how long he had followed the game , Ben stated"I've been watching this game since I was a kid and something like this is an honor to play in. To be able to represent my city, UTSA and Central Catholic is special. I'm speechless but 110% looking forward to this opportunity."

The All American Bowl has been a great forecaster of NFL projection as well. Ben is well aware of the talent on the field he will be facing."I am ready to go against the best competition and just be able to improve on my skills." Rios was surprised and it checks off an accomplishment."It was not necessarily "my goal" (making the game) but for an opportunity like this is just incredible!" he finished.