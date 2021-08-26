A look at the 210: Class of 2023 Part 2

The 2023 Class in the San Antonio area is one packed with potential for success at the next level. The following are some names to continue to pay attention to.

The Texas A&M commit had a very productive summer. He impressed at many camps and garnered multiple offers during the spring and summer.He’s been dedicated to his craft at a new level this off season and even played some 7on7. Now an upperclassmen with a full season under his belt his training looks to pay off and he will be a vital part of the Smithson Valley Offensive line performance!

There may have not have been a more visible social media presence due to work at camps in the 2023 class then Antonian's Ricky Gonzales. He has been putting in work the entire off season and received his first offer from Northern Arizona. The young Apache looks to turn all that work into proof and get big results for his team on offense. He's a dynamic receiver with speed who runs good routes and gives constant effort.

A powerful NG and interior defenseman. Brute strength and sheds blockers quickly and often in the offenses back field. Is the anchor of the Defensive line and is an impact player. Carmelo possesses quick feet and is able to spin and change direction quickly for a player of his stature. Reads plays well and gets himself into position to get TFLs or very short yardage gains stops.

The SA Vets Quarterback is an good athlete who is looking to take the program to the next level. A Very capable runner of the football the young man has room to grow and improve in his passing game and become more consistent. He has shown flashes of ability in the pass game , just has to find comfortability in his talent and gain consistency.

Qwincy Amos is an interesting prospect in the 2023 class. He has a knack of being around turnovers, be it fumbles or jumping routes for interceptions. He is also a capable pass catcher is a definite 2 way threat for the warriors at the receiver position. Has good hands looks to get the INT but is also able to come down and make the tackle.

Ashton Dubose this season may take the mantle of the top quarterback in the city for the 2023 class. He has a calm demeanor and shows patience in the pocket and can tuck and run . He looks to pass first and uses his legs to get time for his receivers and arm talent. He knows his offense very well and is on a great trajectory to take Brennan deep into the playoffs.

Passes the eye test immediately for physical development of a player. Verified 4.6 speed and plays physical. Can stop the run and drop back and cover RBs and TEs with no issue.Has good timing on blitzes and plays close to the line as a DE/OLB as well. His strength allows him to be used at multiple levels of defense.

A definite diamond in the rough of the position in the state for the 2023 class. Keshuan is a patient runner who runs very well between the tackles and is a tough tackle. Has the ability to bounce it outside and punish DBs or is fast enough to take an angle and run away from DBs. He uses his blockers well and makes decisive cuts and can take it to the house.Rodgers is also a threat on special teams.

The big left tackle holds 3 offers at the moment (Baylor,UTSA and Houston). Eddlemon looks to still have a frame to grow and add good weight. He is able to move well and is equally solid in pass blocking and run blocking. Gets to next level and can be the focal point of where the offense will look to move the ball his direction.