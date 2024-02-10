UTSA celebrated Lets Go 210 day on Saturday afternoon with a party going on outside the Convocation Center complete with a bouncy house and a tailgate party. Inside the Convocation Center it was the visiting Pirates from East Carolina that spoiled the party with an 84-73 win over UTSA.

It wasn't really that close although UTSA (8-16, 2-9 AAC) battled until the end trying to get back into the game. East Carolina (12-12, 5-6 AAC) made their first four shots in a row all from three-point range to take an early 12-2 lead. The Pirates made nine of 19 shots from beyond the arc and led UTSA 48-25 at halftime.

The Roadrunners didn't help their cause by going for two lengthy scoring droughts in the first half. UTSA went the first five minutes of the first half with just four points and the final five minutes of the first half scoring just five points. UTSA would rue that lack of scoring later in the game.

UTSA opened the second half stronger than they had the first half and got to within 10 points of East Carolina four different times in the second half. Every time it looked like UTSA might get within single digits the Pirates had an answer. The Roadrunners outscored the Pirates by 12 points in the second half. Things could have been a lot more interesting in the final minutes if UTSA had gotten off to a better start in the first half.

Jordan Ivy-Curry led the Roadrunners with 14 points. PJ Carter scored 12 points and Adante Holiman scored 11 points. Brandon Johnson led East Carolina with 30 points, 21 of those coming on a career-high seven made threes.

The Roadrunners fell to 4-8 all-time in games played on February 10.

UTSA will head on the road this week starting with a visit to Charlotte on Thursday. The Roadrunners will visit bottom of the standings Temple next Sunday. UTSA's next home game will be February 21 against South Florida.