BirdsUp - A Bowl Day in Dallas

A week after getting the first bowl against SMU in Frisco canceled UTSA will instead head to SMU's home stadium for the First Responder Bowl against Louisiana

UTSA was originally scheduled to play SMU in the Frisco Bowl. Now the Roadrunners will face Louisiana in the First Responder Bowl played at..SMU's Gerald Ford Stadium. (Damon Sayles)

In a year as wild as 2020 has been it would make sense that things didn't go as planned when it came to bowl season. After UTSA beat North Texas in the regular season finale there were any number of possibilities for their next game. A Rice win over UAB would have sent UTSA to the Conference USA championship game. Then there was the unknown of what bowl, if any they might make depending on how the C-USA west race shook out. Eventually things worked themselves out. UAB beat Rice to keep UTSA out of the conference championship game. UTSA accepted an invitation to the Tropical Smoothie Frisco Bowl on December 19 and found out their opponent would be the SMU Mustangs. The Roadrunner fanbase wasn't too thrilled about going up against Power-5 Conference championship games but at least the bowl was close geographically. Then 2020 did what 2020 does. SMU backed out of the Frisco Bowl on December 14 because of COVID contact tracing on their team. UTSA wouldn't be without a dance partner long as the First Responder Bowl offered a football to the Roadrunners. In one of the great ironies of 2020 the Roadrunners would be playing their bowl game in the home stadium of the team who was their original opponent in the canceled bowl. Then came the speculation over who the Roadrunners would play in the First Responder Bowl. The fanbase didn't care who the opponent was, they just wanted to see the bowl game. That UTSA got upgraded from back row of coach to heated seats in first class on Boxing Day was quite an Christmas present to the Alamo City. Instead of going against Conference Championship games UTSA will get prime placement on ABC at 2:30 p.m. Names were thrown out like a three-year old throwing wrapping paper around on Christmas morning. Eventually the opponent became known. The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Up from the Bayou come the Ragin' Cajuns

The Ragin Cajuns opened 2020 with an upset win on the road at Iowa State (Louisiana-Lafayette Athletics)

Based in Lafayette, the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will make the 395 mile trek to SMU's Gerald Ford Stadium to take on the Roadrunners, who had a shorter 281 mile trek to the home of their original bowl opponent. (If they wanted a proper neutral site for UTSA v. Louisiana, the stadium on the University of Houston is 217 miles from UTSA and 219 miles from Lafayette). Louisiana has a long history as a college and playing football. The college was founded in 1898 when it was known as Southwestern Louisiana Industrial Institute. In 1901 SLII started a football team. The team became known as the Bulldogs. They would keep that name until 1963 when the football team became known as the Raging Cajuns. In 1974 the rest of the athletic department became known as the Ragin' Cajuns. While Louisiana had consistency with it's football team name, the school underwent a few name changes over the years. In 1921 the name of SLII was changed to the Southwestern Louisiana Institute of Liberal and Technical Learning. In 1960 the name was shortened to University of Southwestern Louisiana (USL). In 1984 the Ragin' Cajuns made their first attempt at going as the University of Louisiana. It lasted a month before the state legislature said no to the change. In 1999 USL became ULL as the name changed to University of Louisiana-Lafayette. It remains officially known as ULL but for the purpose of their football team they now go as Louisiana. The Ragin Cajuns football team has a long history. Their first season of football in 1901 consisted of a home-and-home against Opelousas. ULL won both of those games. Louisiana has hovered around a .500 most of their history. Between 2011 and 2014 the Ragin Cajuns had to vacate 22 wins, including two bowl wins, due to NCAA infractions. After the vacated wins, Louisiana has an all-time record of 3-2 in bowls at the FBS level.

UTSA and Louisiana UTSA Louisiana Year School opened 1969 1898 First year of Football 2011 1901 All-time record 52-65 537-562-34 2020 record 7-4 9-1 All-time Bowl record 0-1 3-2 (Was 5-2 but had to vacate wins in 2011 and 2013 New Orleans Bowls Previous Bowl result 12.17.2016 - New Mexico Bowl - L 23-20 vs. New Mexico 1.6.2020 - Lending Tree Bowl - W 27-17 vs. Miami (OH)

Roadrunners have a chance to make more history in final game of 10th season

Sincere McCormick and the Roadrunners have had one of the best seasons in program history in an unusual 2020. (@arshots Alonso Ramirez)