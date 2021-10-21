Recently there have been a lot of historic days for the UTSA Athletic Department. If the events of Thursday are any indication there are likely to be more historic days to come.

On Thursday morning, the Roadrunners became one of six teams to officially make the move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference. Also joining the Roadrunners in the American will be Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, UAB, Rice and North Texas. The six-pack of Conference USA schools will join the remaining nine AAC members after Houston, Cincinnati and UCF make the jump to the Big 12.

A few hours after accepting the invitation UTSA hosted a press conference in the Travis/Harris Room at the HEB Student Union to announce the move. President Dr. Taylor Eighmy and Athletic Directord Dr. Lisa Campos made statements on the move and then later conducted smaller interviews with the gathered media. Most of the UTSA coaching staff were also in attendance.

"This is a really special and momentous day for our athletic program and our university," Eighmy said to begin the press conference. "This is a bold opportunity for us. We are joining the premier group of five conference and will have the opportunity for wonderful student athlete experiences."

As to when UTSA actually joins the AAC that could be either in 2023 or 2024. It is all contingent on when the other realignment dominoes fall. When Texas and Oklahoma go to the SEC that will allow Houston, UCF and Cincinnati to move up to the Big 12 which will then set UTSA and the other five on their way to the AAC.

"By joining the American we will raise our athletic and academic profile," Campos said. "We will continue to build a strong national brand and we will continue to have a strong presence in the state of Texas."

For those who have been around UTSA for any length of time the news of Thursday continues a high speed trajectory of the program. It was just 11 years ago in 2010 that UTSA accepted an invitation to join the Western Athletic Conference. In 2011 Conference USA came calling and UTSA agreed to join its current conference home starting on July 1, 2013.

Now UTSA might just celebrate the 10th anniversary of entering Conference USA by entering the American Athletic Conference on July 1, 2023. Some schools go decades without moving conferences. UTSA is about to enter its fourth conference in the 21st century.

There are a few coaches at UTSA who came to the hills of oak and cedar when the Roadrunners were still competing in the Southland Conference. One of those is UTSA Men's Golf Coach John Knauer. Knauer arrived in San Antonio in 2007. He has seen first hand the climb of the Roadrunner athletic program. His golf program has risen along the way from one of the bottom teams in the Southland in 2007 to one of the top teams in Conference USA in 2021. Now they will get to try their swing in the AAC.

"For the athletic program as a whole this is a huge step up. Anytime you get a chance to play with better competition it's going to better you," Knauer said. "As far as the golf team is concerned this is a new challenge. Every time we've gone into a new conference we've been presented with new challenges. In each of those we've been able to step up to the challenge."

The move to the American will present a challenge to the newer coaches as well but also an opportunity for the non-big-name sports to increase their visibility.

"We are super excited about what's in front of us," UTSA Women's Soccer Coach Derek Pittman said. "The American is a really strong soccer conference. It's constantly a multi-bid league each year for the NCAA tournament, constantly teams being ranked in the top 100, top 50. The opportunity for our players to be able to compete some of the nation's best in a top five league is a lot of excitement."

Some coaches like UTSA Head Women's Basketball Coach Karen Aston have yet to coach a game in San Antonio but already feel the boost of moving up to the American.

"Exciting is really the best word to use," Aston said. "It's a great opportunity to take a step forward as an athletic program."

Aston is also excited about the potential based on the expanded exposure the AAC will provide UTSA.

"It is a step forward from the standpoint of the television market. Anytime you talk ESPN and talk about a stage nationally then that's going to help with recruiting," Aston said. "All young people want the chance to be on a national stage. The American is a basketball league. It's a multiple bid league and that makes a huge difference in recruiting."

The big money sports of football and men's basketball will also benefit from the increased exposure of the American Athletic Conference.

"This is going to be a terrific experience for us," UTSA Head Men's Basketball Coach Steve Henson said. "This is a great time around this school and this part of town. To get this kind of opportunity for our athletic program is a wonderful thing."

UTSA Head Football Coach Jeff Traylor was also in attendance at the press conference on Thursday, taking a break from his busy schedule of preparing for this week's game.

"They are very committed (in the AAC)," Traylor said. "They've got deep infrastructure. They've got deep budgets. It's a step up no doubt."

There will still be this season and next in Conference USA for the Roadrunner athletic teams. Soon though there will be a new conference logo emblazoned on fields and courts across all of the UTSA sporting venues.