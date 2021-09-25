4-and-oh yes Duplessis
UTSA beats Memphis with a last second Hunter Duplessis field goal to move to 4-0 for the first time since 2012
Free 30-Days | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram
UTSA has had double digit comebacks before but before Saturday's game against Memphis in the Liberty Bowl Stadium, they had not been able to overcome a 20+ point deficit.
For most of the afternoon Saturday it looked unlikely they would reverse that trend. Memphis jumped on the Roadrunners by scoring 21 points in a seven minute span in the first quarter.
But UTSA's defense kept them in the game with their patented bend-but-don't-break-often style of playing. A Memphis fumble in the fourth quarter turned into the game-tying touchdown and set the Roadrunners up with a chance to win the game.
Hunter Duplessis would step up, and as time expired, kick the Roadrunners to a 31-28 victory with a 42-yard field goal.
Things had begun brightly for the Roadrunners. They had won the opening coin toss and chose to take the ball to start the second half. UTSA's defense had forced Memphis into a three-and-out on their first drive.
UTSA started their first drive at their own 28 yard line. A chop block on first down put UTSA back at their own 14. The next play resulted in a bad snap that went over the head of Frank Harris into the endzone. Harris tried to fall on it but the Tigers were too many and one of them collected the ball and a 7-0 lead for Memphis with 13:24 left in the opening quarter.
After the Roadrunners went three-and-out on their next drive the Tigers got the ball back at their own 38. They got to the UTSA 14 before throwing an incompletion on third down. UTSA's Rashad Wisdom was called for defensive holding and Memphis got a first down at the UTSA 7. On the very next play the Tigers ran in for a touchdown to go up 14-0 with 9:23 left in the first.
Another three and out by UTSA led to Memphis starting at their own 19. The Tigers drive looked like it might end when they had 4th and 1 at their own 28. Memphis converted the 4th and 1 with a 12 yard run and then pushed their lead to 21-0 on the very next play with a 60-yard touchdown pass.
It looked bleak for the Roadrunners, being down 21-0 with 6:22 left in the first quarter. In past years a deficit so high would be too much for UTSA to climb out of. This year's Roadrunners appear to be a different squad from previous years.
The Roadrunners continued to fight. UTSA's defense kept Memphis off the board the rest of the first quarter and the Roadrunner offense started to get things going.
UTSA was able to cut into the deficit with their first drive of the second quarter. The Roadrunners went 87 yards in 13 plays and scored on a 12-yard run by Sincere McCormick at the 9:54 mark.
McCormick's touchdown ended up being the only points of the second quarter. UTSA went into the halftime break down 21-7 but momentum still seemed to be in the blue and gray of Memphis.
The biggest comeback in program history leads to the biggest kick
UTSA received the opening kick to start the third quarter. The Roadrunners had to punt on their first possession. Memphis also had to punt on their opening possession of the third quarter.
The Roadrunners second turn on offense in the third quarter began at their own 34 yard line. It eventually ended in the end zone when McCormick ran for an eight yard touchdown with 5:25 left in the third quarter. UTSA had cut the deficit to 21-14. The belief of the team began to find its way into the fanbase. Perhaps the Roadrunners could make the comeback.
Memphis temporarily put a stop to the Roadrunners comeback on their next drive. The Tigers scored on a one-yard run by Brandon Thomas to go back up by double digits, 28-14, with 2:44 left in the third.
UTSA began their next drive with the ball on their own 25 after the Memphis kickoff was a touchback. The Roadrunners drive took the rest of the third quarter and and the first 1:25 of the fourth quarter. UTSA got back within a touchdown of Memphis with a seven yard pass from Harris to Zakhari Franklin at the 13:35 mark.
Momentum turned for UTSA on the next Memphis possession. On second and 25 Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan was sacked by Clarence Hicks. The hit by Hicks caused a fumble which was recovered by Lorenzo Dantzler to set UTSA up with 1st and goal at the Memphis seven.
McCormick ran the ball four times, picking up all seven yards. It was on fourth and 1 at the one that McCormick scored his third touchdown of the afternoon. UTSA had tied the score at 28-28 with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter.
Memphis fumbled again on their next drive but UTSA was unable to take advantage of the turnover. The Roadrunners had to punt with 4:23 left in the fourth quarter.
What turned out to be the final Memphis drive of the day almost turned up aces for the Tigers. On second and nine from the UTSA 43 Henigan threw a 41 yard pass that appeared to set Memphis up with a first and goal at the UTSA two. It wasn't to be as Memphis had been called for holding. Instead of first and goal it was 2nd and 19 from the Memphis 47. The Tigers never got past the 47 again as they would have to punt two plays later.
UTSA would get the ball back with 2:46 left to play and the ball at their own 28. The Roadrunner offense would run nine plays on their final drive. Seven of those were runs by McCormick. The sixth run of the drive by McCormick allowed him to set a school record for carries in a game with 39. McCormick's seventh carry of the drive--his 40th of the game--put the ball at the Memphis 24. The Roadrunners let the clock tick down to 0:02 before calling their final timeout.
Out stepped Hunter Duplessis to try a 42-yard field goal. Up to the point Duplessis's foot hit ball in Memphis his biggest kick in a UTSA uniform had been the game winner against Texas State last season. As soon as Duplessis's cleat hit ball in Memphis it was clear the kick would be good. Celebration ensued on the UTSA sideline. The Roadrunners had overcome the largest deficit in program history and moved to 4-0 with a 31-28 win.
UTSA is 4-0 for the first time since 2012. That season the Roadrunners started 5-0 before suffering their first loss against the Rice Owls in Houston.
This year's Roadrunners will look to go 5-0 next week when they host UNLV. That prep will begin on Sunday. For one night the Roadrunners can celebrate a win. Perhaps it is the biggest win in program history.
FORUMS: UTSA Boulevard | Roadrunner Way