4-and-oh yes Duplessis

UTSA has had double digit comebacks before but before Saturday's game against Memphis in the Liberty Bowl Stadium, they had not been able to overcome a 20+ point deficit.

For most of the afternoon Saturday it looked unlikely they would reverse that trend. Memphis jumped on the Roadrunners by scoring 21 points in a seven minute span in the first quarter.

But UTSA's defense kept them in the game with their patented bend-but-don't-break-often style of playing. A Memphis fumble in the fourth quarter turned into the game-tying touchdown and set the Roadrunners up with a chance to win the game.

Hunter Duplessis would step up, and as time expired, kick the Roadrunners to a 31-28 victory with a 42-yard field goal.

Things had begun brightly for the Roadrunners. They had won the opening coin toss and chose to take the ball to start the second half. UTSA's defense had forced Memphis into a three-and-out on their first drive.

UTSA started their first drive at their own 28 yard line. A chop block on first down put UTSA back at their own 14. The next play resulted in a bad snap that went over the head of Frank Harris into the endzone. Harris tried to fall on it but the Tigers were too many and one of them collected the ball and a 7-0 lead for Memphis with 13:24 left in the opening quarter.

After the Roadrunners went three-and-out on their next drive the Tigers got the ball back at their own 38. They got to the UTSA 14 before throwing an incompletion on third down. UTSA's Rashad Wisdom was called for defensive holding and Memphis got a first down at the UTSA 7. On the very next play the Tigers ran in for a touchdown to go up 14-0 with 9:23 left in the first.

Another three and out by UTSA led to Memphis starting at their own 19. The Tigers drive looked like it might end when they had 4th and 1 at their own 28. Memphis converted the 4th and 1 with a 12 yard run and then pushed their lead to 21-0 on the very next play with a 60-yard touchdown pass.

It looked bleak for the Roadrunners, being down 21-0 with 6:22 left in the first quarter. In past years a deficit so high would be too much for UTSA to climb out of. This year's Roadrunners appear to be a different squad from previous years.

The Roadrunners continued to fight. UTSA's defense kept Memphis off the board the rest of the first quarter and the Roadrunner offense started to get things going.

UTSA was able to cut into the deficit with their first drive of the second quarter. The Roadrunners went 87 yards in 13 plays and scored on a 12-yard run by Sincere McCormick at the 9:54 mark.

McCormick's touchdown ended up being the only points of the second quarter. UTSA went into the halftime break down 21-7 but momentum still seemed to be in the blue and gray of Memphis.

