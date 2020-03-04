2020 Scholarship Distribution Chart
BirdsUp.com has compiled UTSA's roster of scholarship players by eligibility and position. If you see any errors or oversights, please contact us @UTSARivals.
Updated: 03/04/2020
2020 Scholarship Distribution Chart
|Position
|2020 Signing Class
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
QB
(5)
|
|
|
RB
(5)
|
|
WR
(8)
|
|
TE
(5)
|
|
OL
(14)
|
Makai Hart***
|
DT
(6)
|
DE
(8)
|
|
|
LB
(8)
|
|
|
Tyler Mahnke
|
CB
(7)
|
S
(7)
|
|
|
ST
|
|
|
Hunter Duplessis
|
Class Total
|
14
|
7
|
20
|
19
|
17
|
Grand Total
|
14/85
|
21/85
|
41/85
|
60/85
|
77/85
*** Denotes player in the 2020 class
