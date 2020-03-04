News More News
2020 Scholarship Distribution Chart

Javi Cardenas • BirdsUp
Publisher
@RivalsJavi
BirdsUp.com has compiled UTSA's roster of scholarship players by eligibility and position. If you see any errors or oversights, please contact us @UTSARivals.

Updated: 03/04/2020

2020 Scholarship Distribution Chart
Position  2020 Signing Class Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior

QB

(5)

Cameron Peters

Suddin Sapien

Jordan Weeks


Frank Harris

Lowell Narcisse

RB

(5)

Jaylon Lott

Kaedric Cobbs


Sincere McCormick

Brenden Brady

B.J. Daniels

WR

(8)

Isaiah Davis


Dywan Griffin

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg

Joshua Cephus

Andrew McGowan

De'Corian Clark

Zakhari Franklin

Sheldon Jones

TE

(5)

Allen Horace

Dan Dishman

Oscar Cardenas


Gavin Sharp

Leroy Watson

OL

(14)

Daimonte Williams

Cedric Claiborne

Demetris Allen

Ernesto Almaraz***

Terrell Haynes

Makai Hart***

Brandon Rolfe

Kevin Davis

Ahofitu Maka

Spencer Burford

Dominic Pastucci

Jalyn Galmore

Bosah Osakwe

Josh Oatis

DT

(6)

Walker Baty

Christian Clayton

Trumane Bell

Kevin Nelson

Brandon Matterson

Jaylon Haynes

DE

(8)

Asyrus Simon

Jamal Ligon


Zachary Gilson

Peter Gray


DeQuarius Henry

Clarence Hicks

Solomon Wise

Lorenzo Dantzler

LB

(8)

Avery Morris

Donyai Taylor



Tyler Mahnke

De'Marco Guidry

Donovan Perkins

Trevor Harmanson

Dominic Sheppard

Layton Garnett

CB

(7)

Xavier Spencer

Ken Robinson

Sean Berry

JayVeon Cardwell

Tariq Woolen

Corey Mayfield Jr.

Teddrick McGhee

S

(7)



Kelechi Nwachuku

Rashad Wisdom

Jarrett Preston

Jahmal Sam

Vance Vallair

Dadrian Taylor

Antonio Parks

SaVion Harris

ST

Everett Ornstein


Lucas Dean


Hunter Duplessis

Class Total

14

7

20

19

17

Grand Total

14/85

21/85

41/85

60/85

77/85
Not official

*** Denotes player in the 2020 class

