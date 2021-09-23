What To Look For: Memphis

The undefeated (3-0) Memphis Tigers will welcome the undefeated (3-0) Roadrunners this Saturday. At the end of the day, one team will have to take a loss on the record books. Memphis has a high powered offense ready to go against UTSA this weekend and they know how to put points on the board. Here is what look for.

Offense The lowest the Tigers have put up in a game is 31 points. They average around 43 points per game. Their first big challenge was last week’s endeavor with MSST. Even without the officiating slip up on the botched punt return, I still believe the Tigers would have come out victorious. Right the now, the Tigers on paper prove to be more superior to UTSA on the offensive front when you compare them side by side. Memphis UTSA Seth Henigan QB – 841 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT Frank Harris QB – 662 Yards, 3TD, 2 INT Brandon Thomas RB – 421 yards, 3 TD Sincere McCormick RB – 268 Yards, 2TD Calvin Austin III WR – 391 yards, 6 TD Zakhari Franklin WR – 346 Yards, 3TD Calvin Austin and Seth Henigan are on role and in sync. I suspect the Roadrunner defense will double up on him to try and put a stop to this duo.