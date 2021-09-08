What to Look For: Lamar
After coming off of a compelling win in Champagne last Saturday, UTSA will host a team who scored four (4) touchdowns in the first half. Although UTSA made a bearing statement with their thriller victory against Illinois, Lamar is coming off a mammoth of a win and they will be strutting into the Alamodome with their chest puffed out, heads tilted high. Lamar’s Head Coach Blane Morgan knows this week’s opponent is vastly more seasoned and will ready to end the day the victory over the Roadrunners.
This is what to look for against Lamar.
4th down conversions
The Cardinals got their first win in an impressive way racking up 47 total points. (10 more than UTSA did) but something that’s scary is that the term 3 and out, doesn’t really apply to this team.
The Cardinals were 5 for 5 on their 4th down conversions last week. It’s not like they were in desperation mode trying to come back. No, they were leading the entire game and kept pushing. It was 47-3, and Lamar was just getting reps in during trash time as a practice for this week. Except to see more of that this Saturday.
Hello, Defense
UTSA is a more elite squad than the team Lamar faced last week, nonetheless, Lamar’s defense didn’t allow much of anything to get past them. Out of the 12 thirds they faced, only 2 prevailed. Lamar stopped every single 4th down attempt. But the most impressive number is they only allowed 138 yards in total. This defense will have a huge chance to prove themselves against this power UTSA offense and they are up for the challenge.
“They’re Just Different”
UTSA’s Head Coach said in reference to facing Lamar, is that “they’re just different.”
The Cardinals have one of that unique styles of offense where they have a double running back threat and focus heavily on the run game. They compare to Army but have a QB this year who can test the UTSA defense easily if caught off guard.
Lamar is coming off a win by putting up huge numbers and having a machine of a defense. Watch out for this team who is ready to repeat last week’s events and steal the W from UTSA under their own roof.
