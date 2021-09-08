What to Look For: Lamar

After coming off of a compelling win in Champagne last Saturday, UTSA will host a team who scored four (4) touchdowns in the first half. Although UTSA made a bearing statement with their thriller victory against Illinois, Lamar is coming off a mammoth of a win and they will be strutting into the Alamodome with their chest puffed out, heads tilted high. Lamar’s Head Coach Blane Morgan knows this week’s opponent is vastly more seasoned and will ready to end the day the victory over the Roadrunners. This is what to look for against Lamar.

4th down conversions The Cardinals got their first win in an impressive way racking up 47 total points. (10 more than UTSA did) but something that’s scary is that the term 3 and out, doesn’t really apply to this team. The Cardinals were 5 for 5 on their 4th down conversions last week. It’s not like they were in desperation mode trying to come back. No, they were leading the entire game and kept pushing. It was 47-3, and Lamar was just getting reps in during trash time as a practice for this week. Except to see more of that this Saturday.