BirdsUp - Westward go the Roadrunners

The Roadrunners will head west this weekend hoping to notch their fourth win of the season. It won't be easy as they will face the Number 15 BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Central, 1:30 p.m. in Provo. It will be UTSA's first game against a ranked opponent since November 19, 2016 when they lost 23-10 to number 22 Texas A&M at Kyle Field.

BYU will not be the highest ranked opponent UTSA has ever played. That honor still belongs to the 2013 Oklahoma State Cowboys who were ranked number 13 when they played UTSA on September 7, 2013.

For the second straight week UTSA will be the guests for another school's homecoming game. This week though the Roadrunners and Cougars will play before a capacity crowd of empty seats as no fans will be in attendance. There will be a national audience though, as for the third time this season UTSA will be shown on ESPN 2.

UTSA is coming off a 21-13 loss at UAB last Saturday that prevented the 2020 Roadrunners from becoming the second 4-0 team in UTSA football history. BYU hosted Louisiana Tech last Friday and came away with a 45-14 win.

UTSA will be playing in its 111th game all-time on Saturday and only its second game in the state of Utah. The only other trip to Utah by UTSA was in the first ever road game on September 17, 2011 when UTSA lost to Southern Utah, 45-22 in Cedar City. UTSA is 0-2 all-time against Utah schools as the Roadrunners lost at home to Utah State, 48-17 on October 27, 2012. BYU will be playing its 1,041st game all-time. More on the game to come but first a quick look at the history of BYU and its football team.

BYU was founded as an academy in 1875 by the Mormon faith. It became a full university in 1903. It's named for Brigham Young, the man who led the Mormons out to Utah in the 1840s. BYU fielded a football team from 1896-1900 but the church banned football at its schools in 1900 and BYU wouldn't field another team until 1922.

The Cougars first year of university level football was also their first year in a conference. They would be part of four different conferences between 1922 and 2010 before becoming an independent in 2011.

BYU made their first bowl game in 1974 and have played in a total of 37, going 15-21-1. The Cougars won the FBS National Championship in 1984 by being the only team in the country with no losses and no ties. Their football program is famous for producing quarterbacks. NFL greats Jim McMahon and Steve Young played quarterback at BYU. The Cougars lone Heisman trophy was won in 1990 by San Antonio's own Ty Detmer.

The 2020 Cougars, like most of the country, have seen their original schedule changed almost to the point of unrecognizability but they will enter the game against UTSA with a 3-0 record. The Cougars opened 2020 with a 55-3 bombardment of Navy on Labor Day. They followed that on September 26 with a 48-7 sacking of Troy and last week's easy triumph over Louisiana Tech.