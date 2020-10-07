BirdsUp - Westward go the Roadrunners

Westward go the Roadrunners
UTSA will travel to Provo, Utah this weekend for a contest against the BYU Cougars
The Roadrunners will head west this weekend hoping to notch their fourth win of the season. It won't be easy as they will face the Number 15 BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Central, 1:30 p.m. in Provo. It will be UTSA's first game against a ranked opponent since November 19, 2016 when they lost 23-10 to number 22 Texas A&M at Kyle Field.
BYU will not be the highest ranked opponent UTSA has ever played. That honor still belongs to the 2013 Oklahoma State Cowboys who were ranked number 13 when they played UTSA on September 7, 2013.
For the second straight week UTSA will be the guests for another school's homecoming game. This week though the Roadrunners and Cougars will play before a capacity crowd of empty seats as no fans will be in attendance. There will be a national audience though, as for the third time this season UTSA will be shown on ESPN 2.
UTSA is coming off a 21-13 loss at UAB last Saturday that prevented the 2020 Roadrunners from becoming the second 4-0 team in UTSA football history. BYU hosted Louisiana Tech last Friday and came away with a 45-14 win.
UTSA will be playing in its 111th game all-time on Saturday and only its second game in the state of Utah. The only other trip to Utah by UTSA was in the first ever road game on September 17, 2011 when UTSA lost to Southern Utah, 45-22 in Cedar City. UTSA is 0-2 all-time against Utah schools as the Roadrunners lost at home to Utah State, 48-17 on October 27, 2012. BYU will be playing its 1,041st game all-time. More on the game to come but first a quick look at the history of BYU and its football team.
BYU was founded as an academy in 1875 by the Mormon faith. It became a full university in 1903. It's named for Brigham Young, the man who led the Mormons out to Utah in the 1840s. BYU fielded a football team from 1896-1900 but the church banned football at its schools in 1900 and BYU wouldn't field another team until 1922.
The Cougars first year of university level football was also their first year in a conference. They would be part of four different conferences between 1922 and 2010 before becoming an independent in 2011.
BYU made their first bowl game in 1974 and have played in a total of 37, going 15-21-1. The Cougars won the FBS National Championship in 1984 by being the only team in the country with no losses and no ties. Their football program is famous for producing quarterbacks. NFL greats Jim McMahon and Steve Young played quarterback at BYU. The Cougars lone Heisman trophy was won in 1990 by San Antonio's own Ty Detmer.
The 2020 Cougars, like most of the country, have seen their original schedule changed almost to the point of unrecognizability but they will enter the game against UTSA with a 3-0 record. The Cougars opened 2020 with a 55-3 bombardment of Navy on Labor Day. They followed that on September 26 with a 48-7 sacking of Troy and last week's easy triumph over Louisiana Tech.
|Column 1
|UTSA
|BYU
|
year of opening
|
1969
|
1875/1903 as a university
|
Type of University
|
Public
|
Private
|
First year of Football
|
2011
|
1922
|
All-time Football Record
|
48-62-0
|
585-428-27
|
Record This season
|
3-1
|
3-0
|
Last Week
|
Oct 3: L 21-13 at UAB
|
Oct 2: W 45-14 vs. LA Tech
|
Next Week
|
Oct 17 vs. Army
|
Oct 16 at Houston
Roadrunners face first ranked opponent in four years
Were it not for the Covid Pandemic changing up the schedule the toughest game on UTSA's schedule would have been the opener at LSU. Instead the Roadrunners toughest game will come this weekend against number 15 BYU. It is possible (bordering on probable) that this will be the only game against a ranked opponent for UTSA this season.
It will not be easy for UTSA to win on Saturday. In fact Saturday might be one of those games where the Roadrunners are chasing after moral victories and as few players on the injured list as possible.
The Cougars do everything well. BYU is outscoring their opponents 148-24 over the first three games. 14 of those 24 points were given up to Louisiana Tech last weekend. BYU is racking up an average of 585.7 yards per game on offense and giving up an average of 214.3 yards per game.
BYU has only turned the ball over twice this year, on an interception and a fumble. The Cougars' defense have made two interceptions and recovered a fumble this season.
UTSA by comparison has a scoring margin of 125-114. The Roadrunner offense is averaging 417 yards per game. The defense is giving up an average of 447 yards per game.
The Roadrunners offense has given up three interceptions and one fumble. On defense UTSA has been adept at the takeaway as they have seven interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
UTSA will have their hands full trying to contain the BYU offense led by quarterback Zach Wilson. The junior from Draper, Utah has completed 60 of 71 pass attempts for 949 yards and five touchdowns. Wilson has also run for 41 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
BYU's leading rusher is Tyler Allgeier who has 275 yards on 34 carries and three touchdowns. Lopini Katoa has carried the ball 32 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns. The Cougars receiving corps provides Wilson with many options. Dax Milne has the most catches with 17 for 264 yards and a touchdown. Gunner Romney has the most yards, collecting 373 yards on 16 catches and two touchdowns. Also of note is Neil Pau'u who has nine catches for 125 yards.
UTSA's defense will be challenged early as Rashad Wisdom will have to sit out the first half on Saturday after being ejected with a targeting penalty in the second half in Birmingham last week. It will be the embodiment of next man up for the Roadrunner secondary.
One question that will not be answered until kickoff on Saturday will be who starts at QB for UTSA. Frank Harris is likely a game time decision though he is listed as the starter on the depth chart above "OR" in bold letters. If Harris can't go it will be Lowell Narcisse who starts in Provo. Narcisse and Jordan Weeks were called on in Birmingham last week after Josh Adkins was lost to injury on the first play of the game.
Whoever is in at quarterback for UTSA will be helped by having Sincere McCormick behind them, ready to run. McCormick retook the title of national rushing leader with 150 yards against UAB last weekend.
UTSA's receivers have been able to retain some consistency despite the injury-induced rotation of quarterbacks. Joshua Cephus has led the way with 22 catches for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Brennon Dingle has caught 14 passes for 191 yards but has yet to score a touchdown. Zakhari Franklin has caught eight passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Sheldon Jones is the fourth Roadrunner receiver in the triple-digit yards club, racking up 100 yards on eight catches. If one or two of those receivers can find the endzone on Saturday it could be a good sign for the Roadrunners.
Special teams might be where the game is decided if UTSA can keep it close. The punter from down under, Lucas Dean, is the Ray Guy Punter of the Week. He will likely get a few chances to add to his season punting total of 1115 yards on 24 punts. Hunter Duplessis will hope to get a chance to add to his streak of consecutive made field goals dating back to last season. It currently sits at 19 makes in a row going back to last season and 9-for-9 this season.
For UTSA to win on Saturday (it would be their first ever win over a ranked opponent) there will have to be a lot of things fall in their favor. The Roadrunners will have to win in the trenches, control the clock, win the special teams battle, win the field position battle and win the turnover battle. Even then it probably won't result in enough points on the board to overcome a potent BYU football team.
The Roadrunners will get a couple of moral victories on Saturday but the ultimate victory will elude them in Provo.
PREDICTION: UTSA 13 BYU 38
